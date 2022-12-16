Read full article on original website
Related
South Park Cameos You Forgot Ever Existed
Since August 13, 1997, fans of edgy animated comedy have been able to go on down to South Park and have themselves a time on Wednesday nights. Trey Parker and Matt Stone's irreverent sitcom has logged over 300 episodes across 25 seasons and remains to this day one of Comedy Central's most popular programs. In 2021, Parker and Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, renewing the foul-mouthed juggernaut through at least Season 30 (per NY1).
Biggest Series Flops Of Legendary TV Creators
The history of television is littered with the corpses of failed series — programs that tanked due to low ratings, terrible content, schedule conflicts, or just plain old bad luck. Some of these failures have taken on second life as "how did this get made?" curios: Marvel's "Inhumans," "Viva Laughlin," "Pink Lady and Jeff," "Manimal," the ghastly reality series "The Swan," and "The Chevy Chase Show," for instance, all remembered for their spectacular flameouts and downfalls. The majority of TV flops, however, simply vanish from the public consciousness, remembered only by TV obsessives and a small but devoted cult of "bad TV" fans.
Emily In Paris' Showrunner Teases The Fallout Of Season 3
Many young people today can relate to juggling a career, friendships, and romantic prospects all at once. "Emily in Paris" takes that idea and transplants them into a Parisian setting while centering on Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who's tasked with bringing an American perspective to a French marketing firm. Over the course of two seasons, fans have witnessed Emily advance in her career while deciding who she wants to become romantically entangled with.
Jerry Seinfeld's Mad About You Cameo Fueled Fan Theories Of A Shared Sitcom Universe
During an NBC brainstorming session in 1993, then-promo producer Dan Holm created a catchy new slogan that would come to define the 90s: "Must See TV" (via Esquire). The name stuck, and while the shows that were considered "Must See TV" changed, for most of the 90s, it was whatever aired in the coveted 8 pm — 10 pm ET time slot. "Seinfeld" was part of that slot from 1993 to 1998, and "Mad About You" from 1993 to 1995. "Friends" became a permanent member of the club after first airing at 8:30 pm ET in 1994.
How The Original How I Met Your Mother Spin-Off Tanked With Test Audiences
CBS' "How I Met Your Mother" remained hugely popular after its nine-season run. In 2022, the spinoff show "How I Met Your Father" debuted on Hulu, starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, and Suraj Sharma. Thanks to its success, it's already earned a Season 2 renewal. However, this wasn't the first attempt at creating a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff.
Chainsaw Man's Dub Actors Recommend More Obscure Anime Greats - Exclusive
Even before the show premiered, you could be sure "Chainsaw Man" was going to be one of the most — if not the most — popular new anime of 2022. The manga was an international bestseller long before the anime premiered, and over a year of advertising for the TV series only increased the hype to see Tatsuki Fujimoto's ultraviolent fantasy adapted into high-quality animation. But not every great anime is a guaranteed success, and many shows worth watching end up becoming obscurities that are ignored and forgotten.
Ghosts' Rose McIver Resonates Most With Pete's Character And His Optimistic Yet Angry Personality
The CBS sitcom "Ghosts" was one of 2021's surprise hits. Based on the British series of the same name, "Ghosts" follows couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), two New York millennials who renovate an old estate Samantha inherits from a distant relative with the intention of opening a B&B. They soon discover that the house is inhabited by the ghosts of people who've died on the estate grounds over hundreds of years, but only Samantha can see the ghosts, having survived a near-fatal experience when falling down the stairs of the house.
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
CSI: NY's Hill Harper Loved That Dr. Sheldon Hawkes Shattered Stereotypes
Dr. Sheldon Hawkes is a medical examiner who's stuck in the morgue during Season 1 of "CSI: NY," the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spin-off. However, Hawkes eventually starts working in the field thanks to his skills as an investigator. A brilliant former child prodigy, Dr. Hawkes, nicknamed "Doc," was already a surgeon well before he turned 30 years old. He eventually quit in favor of a more stable job in pathology.
Broker Review: A Lost And Found Family Film
Since winning the Palme D'or at Cannes and an Oscar nomination for best foreign language film for his 2018 hit "Shoplifters," Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda has been traveling the world, bringing his particular style of subtle slice-of-life dramas into different cultural settings. He went to France for 2019's "The Truth," and now he's gone to South Korea for his new movie "Broker." This film is a collaboration with several members of the team that worked on Bong Joon Ho's critically-acclaimed Korean blockbuster "Parasite," including actor Song Kang-ho (who won the best actor prize at this year's Cannes), cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, and composer Jung Jae-il.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
James Mangold Tweets Hints About The Upcoming Disney+ Indiana Jones Series
During the D23 Expo in September, Harrison Ford announced that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his final time playing the treasure hunter role (via Variety). "This is it," he said. "I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much." But just because Harrison Ford is done with the role doesn't mean Indy is hanging up his hat and whip for good.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
Billie Eilish's Mom Made An Undercover Appearance In An Episode Of The Office
It's honestly amazing how well music sensation Billie Eilish and the hit NBC sitcom "The Office" go together. Eilish is in the ideal demographic for the show's continuing success, to the point where Eilish sampled some dialogue from the TV series for her song "my strange addiction." The sample comes from "The Office" episode "Threat Level Midnight," where a bunch of the characters come together to watch a fictional movie starring their very own Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
Why Old Man Babe In Tulsa King Looks So Familiar
Taylor Sheridan's "Tulsa King" is now barreling headlong through its first season on Paramount+. It's safe to say Sheridan has yet another streaming hit on his hands, with the show already receiving a second season order (per Collider). That's due in no small part to Sheridan layering the series with the same heart, wit, intellect, and unabashed macho mentality that have helped make "Yellowstone" and "Mayor of Kingstown" small-screen hits in their own right. Of course, one might just as easily argue the star power of Sylvester Stallone is responsible for the show's success.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
Wednesday's Latest Streaming Victory Is Lording Over Nielsen's Top 10 Chart
To say "Wednesday" is outperforming expectations would be the understatement of the year. One month after its debut, the series is one of the most popular shows in the history of Netflix originals, and new viewers are tuning in regularly around the globe to see what all the hype is about.
Shadow And Bone Season 2's Showrunners Tease A Twist Not Even The Author Saw Coming
Given their iconic source material — and their respective price tags — it's hardly surprising that Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon" continue to dominate chatter in the realm of blockbuster fantasy series. They are far from the only games in town, of course, with even Amazon and HBO producing other series in the genre. But looking back at their slate of original productions, Netflix has arguably outpaced them both, tackling the fantasy game on several fronts over the years. There have maybe been more misses than hits for the streaming giant in the fantasy game, but few would call "Shadow and Bone" anything but an unmitigated success.
Quantum Leap Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When NBC bosses announced their plans for a "Quantum Leap" reboot, expectations for the series were likely higher than anticipated. They were, after all, opting to revisit a series with a significant legacy among viewers from a particular era. And they were doing it without bringing a single star from the original "Quantum Leap" back.
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0