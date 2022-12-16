Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Redmen use strong defense to topple Titans
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen seem to like playing defense more than offense. The Redmen have held four of their six opponents under 50 points this season including Tuesday as Rock Hill beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 44-39. The only two teams to break the 50-point mark...
Ironton Tribune
Musketeers hold off Bobcats, 59-56
LLOYD, Ky. — It was the “Green Bowl.”. The Greenup County Musketeers built a big first half lead and then held on to beat the Green Bobcats 59-56 on Tuesday. Carson Wireman had 6 points as Greenup took a slim 10-9 first quarter lead. Abe McBee was 3-of-4...
Ironton Tribune
Defense sparks Lady Panthers win over Blue Angels
CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake likes to play defense. Just ask the Gallipolis Blue Angels. The Lady Panthers held Gallipolis to single digit points in each quarter as they picked up a 44-17 Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Sophi Hutchinson hit a trey and scored 5 points while Erin Hicks...
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth’s duo sparks win over Lady Tigers
It was two big guns vs. one. Portsmouth got big games from Sienna Allen and Daysha Reid that canceled the effort of Ironton’s Isabel Morgan as the Lady Trojans beat the Lady Fighting Tigers 48-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Allen scored a game-high 24 points...
Ironton Tribune
Herd basketball to make & honor history Dec. 29 vs Appy State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball’s Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener against Appalachian State will feature two important aspects: making history and honoring history. As Marshall takes on Appalachian State for its first Sun Belt Conference league contest, Thundering Herd athletics will honor one of the...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall uses 24-0 run to rout Glenville State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a 24-0 run, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (11-2) closed out non-conference action with a 99-73 win over the Glenville State Pioneers on Monday night inside the Cam Henderson Center. “I thought we got a little sloppy. I thought in the second half,...
Ironton Tribune
Herd holds off UConn 28-14 to win Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marshall coach Charles Huff watched his team overcome adversity all season long. So having to do it once more at the Myrtle Beach Bowl wasn’t a problem. The Thundering Herd won their fifth straight game to close the season, holding off UConn 28-14 on...
Ironton Tribune
Vicki Gore
Vicki Sue Gore, 71, of Kitts Hill, formerly of Coal Grove, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ray Gore and Clifford Anthony (Tony) Gore; paternal grandparents, Willard and Dove Gore; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Stormes; two nephews, Jason Allen Gore and Matthew Heath Gore; and a niece, Laura Nicole (Nikki) Gore.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Thoughts on a return to normalcy
For much of the world, 2022 was a year of returns. Following the lost year of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, then came a 2021 that began with much uncertainty and many unsure of plans, this year was the first true return for many public gatherings. We saw regional...
Ironton Tribune
Hillbillies make donation
Ironton’s Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 presents a check in the amount of $50,000 to the Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital administrator Randy White and associate director of philanthropy Kari Tucker on Sunday. Another check in the amount of $10,000 was sent to the Shriners Children’s Lexington Hospital. Other...
Ironton Tribune
New senior center to have ribbon cutting
ROME TOWNSHIP — It is a day long awaited for Darlene Green, the director of the Lawrence County Senior Center. A ribbon cutting on the new senior center, located at the county fairgrounds in Rome Township, is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday and the public is invited to come check out the new facility.
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Arrest made in fatal Chesapeake shooting
CHESAPEAKE — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape
Stewart had been found guilty of raping a 13-year child. A South Point man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for raping a child under 13. On Nov. 30, James Stewart, 35, of South Point, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a two-day jury trial in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.
Ironton Tribune
Sheriff’s office: Woman shot to death over argument about a dog
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of woman in Chesapeake on Sunday. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a call came in around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday about a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake. When deputies and...
