The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO