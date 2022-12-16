ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

HS scores 12/15: Poky boys beat Fruitland, Highland girls fall to Bonneville

By By JOURNAL STAFF
 5 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pocatello 59, Fruitland 50

Thunder (7-0) play again Friday at the Owyhee Holiday Classic.

Homedale 63, Aberdeen 53

Tigers (2-2) play again on Friday at the Holiday Classic.

Malad 62, North Gem 39

Evan O’Brien and Ryver Hayden each scored 14 for the Cowboys (3-4), who will visit Taylor’s Crossing on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pocatello 54, Burley 21

The Thunder (6-3) shot 60% from the field and dished out 17 assists. They will play Bishop Kelly on Dec. 28 at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout at Skyline.

Snake River 49, Sugar-Salem 43

Panthers (8-1) visit Blackfoot on Tuesday.

Bonneville 59, Highland 52

Rams (3-7) host Marsh Valley on Saturday.

