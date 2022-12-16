HS scores 12/15: Poky boys beat Fruitland, Highland girls fall to Bonneville
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pocatello 59, Fruitland 50
Thunder (7-0) play again Friday at the Owyhee Holiday Classic.
Homedale 63, Aberdeen 53
Tigers (2-2) play again on Friday at the Holiday Classic.
Malad 62, North Gem 39
Evan O’Brien and Ryver Hayden each scored 14 for the Cowboys (3-4), who will visit Taylor’s Crossing on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pocatello 54, Burley 21
The Thunder (6-3) shot 60% from the field and dished out 17 assists. They will play Bishop Kelly on Dec. 28 at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout at Skyline.
Snake River 49, Sugar-Salem 43
Panthers (8-1) visit Blackfoot on Tuesday.
Bonneville 59, Highland 52
Rams (3-7) host Marsh Valley on Saturday.
Comments / 0