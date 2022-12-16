Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ win over Bucs: ‘Winner winners’
The WAGs of Bengals players had a blast during Cincinnati’s road win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took to her Instagram story to share a smiling selfie at the game with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan. The couple tied the knot in July. “Winner winners,” Holzmacher wrote over the photo, which was initially shared by Wilson. The Bengals WAGs are often seen together supporting their respective partners at games. Last week, Holzmacher and Wilson posed for a video together while in Cleveland, where the Bengals defeated the Browns, 23-10. The pair recreated the clip in a...
Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen's Unsportsmanlike Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach wasn't very upset about the incident.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. That is more than enough money to afford a nice home... The post Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
WKRC
Bengals part of feat not achieved in NFL's 103-year history
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals Game With Nike Air Max Sneakers & Smiley Graphic Shirt
Joe Burrow stepped out in some fresh threads while arriving for his latest game. In a photo uploaded on the Cincinnati Bengals Twitter page, the 26-year-old football player makes his way off a bus and into the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where he played against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. Burrow was casually dressed for the occasion, wearing a black graphic shirt that featured a round neckline and was decorated with yellow smiley faces on the side of the sleeves. The Cincinnati Bengals...
Sports world reacts to huge NFL Sunday Ticket news
NFL Sunday Ticket could be on the move very soon. The NFL streaming giant is reportedly “near a deal” to move to YouTube. News broke Tuesday night that Sunday Ticket could move to the Google platform from DirecTV, its handler since it first launched in 1994. The Wall Street Journal reported the huge news. The WSJ’s Read more... The post Sports world reacts to huge NFL Sunday Ticket news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more
Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.
Look: Tom Brady Won't Like Peyton Manning's Comment
It's no secret that the NFC South is the new NFC East, at least for this season. Usually, it's been the NFC East being one of the worst divisions in football but that has changed in a big way. All four teams in the division are currently in a playoff spot, while there's only one NFC South team in a spot right now.
A frigid forecast: Temperatures for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve expected to be among coldest games in team history
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play. Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...
The Ringer
Trevor Lawrence Has Arrived
The first seed in the AFC playoffs will be either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, vying for the crown of the conference—one of the few things in this NFL season that has gone just as we all expected. The Cincinnati Bengals...
wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Told Bills Fans To Stop Doing This [VIDEO]
Josh Allen was getting fed up with some of the Bills fans on Saturday. While the snow may have been cleared from the field in Buffalo, there was enough snow left in the stands to form snowballs. And Bills fans did not hesitate to throw them towards the end zone...
NFL World Is Furious With The State Of Officiating
Officiating issues continue to plague the NFL on Sundays, but the wider NFL world saw first-hand how bad it is during Week 15 of the 2022 season. The two most egregious cases were a touchdown awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders when replay makes it pretty clear that the receiver was out of bounds. Hours later, the entire landscape of the Giants-Commanders game was changed by a very obviously blown call on a touchdown.
Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday
Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
The Ringer
Week 15 NFL Recap, Jokic Pricing, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about this weekend’s NFL action (1:08). After that, they move to the NBA to discuss Nikola Jokic’s season so far and why his cards are undervalued (24:05). Later, they talk about some new releases (35:53) before answering your mailbag questions (49:32).
The Ringer
How Far Can Culture Take the Heat?
Moments after Jimmy Butler’s potential game-winning 3-pointer clanked off the front of the rim in Game 7 of last season’s Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat players sat at their lockers in silence. With heads hung and shoulders sunk, their thoughts drifted to what could have been—a second trip to the NBA Finals in three seasons.
The Ringer
Will the Fight Fix Things Now?
The Full Go returns as Jason bypasses the Bulls’ victory to discuss reports about the disconnect on the court and fighting in the locker room (09:03). In Tuesday’s win against the Heat, the Bulls have their formula for success for the rest of the season, but will they continue this play style or revert to their losing ways? The guys also debate which Bulls player they would absolutely not want to get in a confrontation with (32:24).
Comments / 0