Bronson bowling sweeps Kalamazoo Christian

BRONSON, MI. — The Bronson Viking Bowling program secured a hard fought sweep over a very good Kalamazoo Christian program Thursday night, winning in the girls, boys and mixed JV match ups.

In the girls portion of the contest it was Bronson taking the 21-9 victory.

Bronson and Kalamazoo Christian split the baker games, with Bronson taking game one 122-102 while K-Christian took game two 131-107 and the overall total, staking the Comets to an early 6-4 lead.

Bronson put away with the victory however with a big set of regular matches, going on to take the overall pin total 1224-1115 and four of the five head-to-head battles. Leading the Bronson effort was Morgan McConn with games of 185 and 127 for a 312; Bailee Smith with games of 118 and 141 for a 259; Savanna Taylor with games of 116 and 139 for a 255; Heidi Squires with games of 112 and 113 for a 225; Tina Medina with a high game of 97; and Tenleigh Watkins with a high game of 76.

In the boys varsity battle it was Bronson rolling to the win, defeating Kalamazoo Christian by the score of 28-2.

Bronson swept the baker points to take the early lead, taking game one 131-103 and game two 122-106. The Vikings put away the victory with a 1392-1132 advantage in the regular matches, in addition to seven head-to-head wins.

Leading the way for Bronson was Nic Cranson with games of 174 and 145 for a 319; Collin Smith with games of 120 and 167 for a 287; Hunter Woodman with games of 119 and 131 for a 250 series; Josh Friedel with a 133 and a 108 for a series of 241; Tyler Overholt with a game of 190 and Phoenix Haviland with a high game of 105.

In mixed JV action the Vikings won versus Kalamazoo Christian, winning 18-12.

Bronson swept the baker games, winning 124-102 in game one and 138-103 in game two. The JV Vikings were out rolled in the overall pin total of the regular matches, 1101-1066, but still managed to bring home the win.