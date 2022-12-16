Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know

Read full article on original website
San Antonio leaders look to add more 'healthy food havens' for residents
SAN ANTONIO - There are areas across San Antonio where people don't have access to healthy, affordable food. Those places are called food deserts. For members of District 4 on the West side, the opening of a new grocery store changes that. A new Sprouts opened recently along Highway 151.
Prep your home for the cold while gone on Holiday
Many people will be leaving this weekend for the Christmas holiday, but with extreme cold weather expected to move in on Thursday evening, is your home prepared?. To get your home prepped, Air & Plumbing Today's Matthew Perry says problems can begin when people do not winterize their home before the temperature drops.
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
Sad 1-year anniversary of Lina Khil's disappearance marked by observance
SAN ANTONIO - The search for Lina Khil is still active even as her family struggles through the one-year mark of her disappearance from a Northside apartment complex. "It's very hard to know that she was playing on these steps, running up and down and those were the happiest moments," says Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight who has led several dozen searches for Lina. "She was playing with her brother and then tragedy."
House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
San Antonio braces for extremely cold Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - Showers will develop overnight into early Monday. Expect a wet morning commute around San Antonio and eastward. Lows in the mid 40s. Showers are expected Monday morning, then activity will push east into the afternoon. Clearing skies to the west, may try and see a peak of sunshine before sunset in SA. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Western zone will warm into the 60s.
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
San Antonio Animal Care Services slashes adoption fees to encourage pet placement
SAN ANTONIO - Several shelters along with San Antonio Animal Care Services held a mega adoption event this weekend to find homes for thousands of Texas pets. "We have so many pets that need homes. This was an opportunity to have an event in which not only did we shine a spotlight on those animals, but we also waived adoption fees in hopes that would encourage more people to come in more foot traffic. We guarantee that when people walk through the kennels, they're going to find somebody to fall in love with," said Lisa Norwood.
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
Crystal's Cafe - known for their breakfast tacos - earns a perfect health inspection score
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate winner has been serving the north Zarzamora community for nearly 30 years. They're known for their breakfast tacos, and lunch plates, and for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. Welcome to Crystal’s Café open six days a week it gets started early. The...
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome
SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Bundle up, freezing temperatures on the way!
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Wednesday starts mostly cloudy then turns partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the arctic cold front arrives.
Santa Claus surprises hundreds of shelter pets with warm Christmas meal
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society enjoyed a warm holiday meal Tuesday morning. This is the seventh year that Pawderosa Ranch organizes this paw-some holiday feast to bring some extra joy to shelter pets this holiday season. Staff members, volunteers,...
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
