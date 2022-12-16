Read full article on original website
FOX21News.com
Elementary School turning into transitional housing
Elementary School turning into transitional housing. Elementary School turning into transitional housing. Two first year engineering classes at Mesa Ridge High School competed to build the best vending machine. Ukraine Power brings heat and light to Ukraine. The History of the Pueblo Slopper. We are Pueblo: Gypsy Java. Pueblo Municipal...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Man in custody after allegedly attempting to break into Colorado Springs police station to turn himself in for murder
A man is in custody after police say he attempted to break into the Colorado Springs Police Department to turn himself in for a homicide. According to KKTV and Colorado Springs police, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday a report was made from the station that a man identified as 36-year-old Carlos Trejo, was attempting to break into the Falcon Division at Goddard Street. Officers say Trejo was taken into custody and discovered he was attempting to turn himself in for a homicide. After an investigation of the claim, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard where they found a person dead inside a home. In a statement sent to residents in the area, Cortland Grand River says the incident appeared to be an isolated domestic incident."The local officials are handling the matter … they have assured us there is no reason for additional concern related to this event in our community," the statement read in part.Authorities have not released the identity of the victim as the investigation remains ongoing.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Mayor Hancock issues emergency declaration due to influx of migrants in Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock says Denver is not properly equipped to handle the influx of migrants who have been coming to the Mile High City in large numbers this month. On Thursday afternoon he issued an emergency declaration for the City and County of Denver. "This declaration will give us another tool in our toolbox to free up and secure resources and streamline processes including funding and sheltering options to support these folks while they're here and as we work to reunify them with friends, family and their desired destinations," he said in a news conference. Hancock said he hopes volunteers...
