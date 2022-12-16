ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO
CBS Denver

Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver

The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mayor Hancock issues emergency declaration due to influx of migrants in Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock says Denver is not properly equipped to handle the influx of migrants who have been coming to the Mile High City in large numbers this month. On Thursday afternoon he issued an emergency declaration for the City and County of Denver.   "This declaration will give us another tool in our toolbox to free up and secure resources and streamline processes including funding and sheltering options to support these folks while they're here and as we work to reunify them with friends, family and their desired destinations," he said in a news conference. Hancock said he hopes volunteers...
DENVER, CO

