Florida man accused of hitting wife with Christmas tree after argument over dinner

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Central Florida man is accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree after the woman asked him to help with dinner, authorities said.

Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Atchison was charged with third-degree felony false imprisonment and domestic violence as well as a misdemeanor violation of an injunction, according to online records.

According to the Fruitland Police Department, Atchison and his wife got into an argument after the victim asked for help to make dinner, WFLA Radio reported.

The victim allegedly splashed Atchison when she put a spoon in the sink, causing him to “lose his temper,” according to the radio station. Atchison allegedly began packing his belongings and left the area in a vehicle.

He returned home later because “he had been drinking,” WFLA reported. Atchison then told his wife she had to leave.

When she attempted to exit the home, Atchison allegedly shoved her and threw a Christmas tree toward her, according to the television station.

Investigators said that Atchison then took part of the broken Christmas tree and struck the woman, then blocked the front door when she tried to leave.

Atchison was booked into the Lake County Jail at about 10:56 p.m. EST, online records show. He was released on Tuesday at about 5:01 p.m. EST after posting $8,000 bail, records show.

Fruitland Park is located about 48 miles northwest of Orlando.

