Konecny, Tippett propel Flyers over Blue Jackets, 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice while Carter Hart recorded 30 saves to help lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. In a game that featured the two teams currently at the bottom of the Eastern...
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
Maple Leafs win 4-1, end Lightning's 5-game winning streak

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews's goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night. Michael Bunting, who had his 100th NHL point, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound,...
Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato continued his hot streak of goal scoring and got the Seattle Kraken off to the start they needed against an opponent they’ve struggled with in their first two seasons. Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann...
Wizards snap losing streak at 10, beat Suns 113-110

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards stopped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 113-110. Washington played without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a “non-COVID illness." But Daniel Gafford filled in at center and had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Wizards won for the first time since Nov. 28, when they beat Minnesota 142-128 in Washington.
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103

MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night.
