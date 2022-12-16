With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looming on the horizon, the Podcast Beyond crew discuss why it's time we have a new game centered around the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is great, Spider-Man 2 looks to be bringing even more awesome action with the inclusion of Venom, and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions was almost 12 years ago, so it feels like the perfect time for someone to work on another Spider-Verse game!

5 HOURS AGO