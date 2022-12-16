Read full article on original website
We'll Find Out What Happened to Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
While the Indiana Jones franchise is perhaps keen to move on from the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the Dial of Destiny's director won't do so without addressing what happened to Indy's son Mutt, who was played by Shia LaBeouf. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, James Mangold didn't give away any...
After 17 Years, the Voice of Ash Ketchum Is Preparing to Say Goodbye
If you ignore the fact that Ash Ketchum is a perpetual ten-year-old, he and voice actor Sarah Natochenny are technically the same age. She was ten years old when it first aired in Japan, and 11 when it landed in America. As she watched it voraciously as a child, she had no idea that she was looking at her future.
Velma: Gory Scooby Doo Origin Story Has an HBO Max Release Date
Velma, the new adult animated series that serves as a gorier take on the classic Scooby Doo mythos, has a release date. It will be out January 12 on HBO Max. The new series is being pitched as a mature origin story for Velma Dinkley, with Mindy Kaling in the lead role. The voice cast also includes Glenn Howerton, Constance Wu, and Sam Richardson.
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
We Need a New Spider-Verse Video Game
With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looming on the horizon, the Podcast Beyond crew discuss why it's time we have a new game centered around the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is great, Spider-Man 2 looks to be bringing even more awesome action with the inclusion of Venom, and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions was almost 12 years ago, so it feels like the perfect time for someone to work on another Spider-Verse game!
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year.
Hugh Jackman Confirms Major Deadpool 3 Fan Theory
Spoiler Warning: This article could contain spoilers for a key element of Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman confirmed in a new interview that Deadpool 3 will not unravel the events of 2017's Logan thanks to Marvel's flexibility in timelines, hinting at the possibility that time travel will play a key part in the new film.
Sam Raimi's Next Movie Has Been Revealed
Sam Raimi's newest project has just been announced. The new horror thriller movie Don't Move will be produced by Raimi under his production company Raimi Productions. The flick will be produced alongside Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios, which recently produced the 2022 horror hit Barbarian, and Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios.
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
