How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Houston Rockets Thursday Night

By Jayden Armant
 5 days ago

The Tyler Herro praise increases after his consecutive high-scoring games.

Last game, Miami Heat fans created memes about Tyler Herro in comparison to Michael Jordan. While these reactions were inflated and made to be funny, Herro’s last two performances have put him in elite territory.

He is the first Heat player to have back-to-back 35-point games since LeBron James in 2014. Heat Twitter was flooded with praise for Herro.

Herro had a career-high 41 points in the Heat’s 111-108 win against the Houston Rockets, shooting 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

The Heat needed a big night from Herro because they were short-handed without Dewayne Dedmon, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. In another close game, the team delivered to earn their third victory in a row. Herro once again shined down the stretch, facilitating late and scoring eight points in the fourth quarter.

Herro kept the spotlight mostly on himself. Jimmy Butler, the usual center of Heat praise, had 20 points, three blocks, four steals and 10 rebounds but was overshadowed.

There was slight praise for rookie center Orlando Robinson, who played important minutes down the stretch. He had nine points, two blocks and three steals.

Miami is now at .500 and first place in the Southeast Division. They look to continue their road win streak against the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) Saturday at 5 p.m. in Mexico City. It is the Heat's first trip there since 2017.

Jimmy Butler addresses the Miami Heat's defensive woes (; 0:39)

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

