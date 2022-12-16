ST. JOSEPH – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-41 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal for Cissna Park (10-2) while Addison Lucht had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots and Regan King had six points, eight rebounds and one steal.

CISSNA PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO