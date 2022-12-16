Read full article on original website
PBL girls basketball loses 38-30 to Oakwood
FITHIAN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 38-30 to Oakwood on Tuesday. Emily Robidoux had 17 points to lead PBL (8-3) in scoring while Trixie Johnson had six points, Bailey Luebchow had five points and Aubrey Busboom had two points. Oakwood 38, PBL 30. PBL 7 5...
PBL boys basketball loses 49-37 to Tri-Valley
DOWNS – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 49-37 to Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Jeremiah Ager had 11 points for PBL (2-9) while Ty Graham and Noah Steiner each had eight points, Kayden Snelling had five points, Mason Uden had three points and Sawyer Floyd had two points. Tri-Valley...
Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-41 to St. Joseph-Ogden
ST. JOSEPH – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-41 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal for Cissna Park (10-2) while Addison Lucht had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots and Regan King had six points, eight rebounds and one steal.
PBL track and field runner Trixie Johnson verbally commits to Illinois State University
PAXTON – Trixie Johnson, a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, announced via Instagram her commitment to join the track and field and cross country career at Illinois State University. She says she will concentrate mostly on track and field. Johnson will be on the cross country roster “just so...
Races lined up for city council seats in Paxton, Gibson City
The filing period for the April 4 consolidated election in Ford County closed Monday afternoon with contested races lined up for two seats on the Paxton City Council and one on the Gibson City Council. Seats up for election on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda school boards remained unopposed, though,...
Comfort blankets donated to area police agencies
PAXTON — The Paxton United Methodist Church’s Nimble Fingers group on Wednesday, Dec. 14, donated 14 fleece prayer blankets to the Paxton Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office to be carried in their patrol vehicles and given to children in need. Each agency received seven comfort...
