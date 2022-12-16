Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays
Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
“Amazing” New Owner Announced for Favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant
The good news continues to pour in for fans of Armadillo, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Mexican restaurants in Kingston, NY. Not only are they reopening, but the announcement of new ownership has rallied many loyal customers. Big News from the Armadillo in Kingston, NY. The new ownership announcement...
How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?
Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!. I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post. Person Gets Stuck In Washing...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?
As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
Why Are Celebrities Flocking to this One Ulster County Lowes?
In Los Angeles, paparazzi love hanging out on Rodeo Drive to catch a glimpse of a Hollywood A-lister. In Ulster County, all they need to do is camp out at the local home improvement store. Celebrities in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley been a celebrity...
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
Rangers, police respond to deceased hiker in Ulster County
Forest rangers responded to an Ulster County 911 call, that requested assistance regarding an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The unnamed 69-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services located the hiker and two others with him.
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off
After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over house
Man in hot tub.Photo byRobson Hatsukami MorganonUnsplash. A New York witness at Port Jervis reported watching a massive, boomerang-shaped object moving just over the rooftop level at about 9:10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
One Westchester Animal Shelter Suddenly Announces Closure
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
Holiday Spirit Festival Closing Early for the Season Ahead of Winter Storm
The Hudson Valley is home to some of the most festive holiday decorations in all of New York State. Professional displays and private residents are wrapped in glowing strings of light that take months to prepare for. In fact, the Hudson Valley is home to the Guinness World Record holder...
‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company
If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0