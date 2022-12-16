ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays

Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
RENSSELAER, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?

As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company

If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
MARLBORO, NY
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

