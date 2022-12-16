Read full article on original website
A Norwalk photo #164
NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke from a Monday afternoon fire at 139 Woodward Ave. could be seen for miles, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. Multiple pallets of fiber optic connectors and pallets with bottle of alcohol were heavily ablaze in the outside fire when firefighters arrived after being called at 3:34 p.m., Deputy Chief Steven Shay said. The alcohol is used to clean fiber optic cables.
Kulhawik given send off after 10 years as Norwalk Police Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik was honored Tuesday on his last day on the job as Norwalk Police Chief. “Congratulations on your retirement after 40 years of service to the Norwalk Department of Police Services,” a dispatcher said in Kulhawik’s final radio conversation. “Thank you for your leadership professionalism and compassion. The members of the department thank you for being our chief for the past 10 years we wish you the best of luck with your well-earned retirement.”
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
osoblanco.org
Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!
A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
wiltonbulletin.com
For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows
When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
Word On The Street: Mimosa Mania
Didi Muhammad showed up at New Haven’s “The Place 2 Be” Monday — wielding a mimosa glass large enough for a striped bass to swim in. Muhammad was tending bar at the newly renovated food-and-drink spot inside the former firehouse at Park and Elm Streets that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwilly’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant.
‘I hope they get what’s coming to them,’ family of Hamden homicide victim says
Hamden police are asking for the public's help after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Hamden Sunday afternoon.
westportjournal.com
Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy
WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
theorangetimes.com
Hidden Gem In Plain Sight In Downtown Milford
The 7 Seas, a family-owned and run restaurant, has been serving the Milford area since 1965 and is actually the longest continuously running restaurant downtown. The location had several restaurants prior to that dating back to the 1940s. It is on the bend that feeds New Haven Avenue into Daniel Street.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Support Pours In For 15-Year-Old Daughter Of Stratford Asst. Fire Chief After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family. She is a...
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Deaf Sacred Heart University student creates cheerleading team made up of members with disabilities
A Sacred Heart University student has founded Connecticut's first cheerleading team where all of its members have a disability.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
