Bitterroot veteran awarded car in 'Holiday Wheels for a Warrior' project
HAMILTON, Mont. — A respected Bitterroot military veteran in need of a more reliable vehicle has better wheels thanks to a donor and several area businesses. An anonymous veteran donated a 2004 Nissan X-Terra to 'Holiday Wheels for a Warrior.'. After looking at a number of deserving vets, community...
Emergency travel only on Blackfeet Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials on the Blackfeet Reservation announced emergency travel only until further notice. They cited significant snowfall and dangerous wind chills.
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
Missoula neighborhood loses water pressure as crews work to find leak
MISSOULA, Mont. — Workers are trying to find the source of a water leak in a Missoula neighborhood Tuesday night. Crews throttled down water pressure while they work on Duncan Drive in the west Rattlesnake. Some residents may notice little to no water pressure in their system. City officials...
Blacktail Mountain closed Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blacktail Mountain will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to extremely cold temperatures. Due to the extremely cold temperatures and the forecast calling for things to continue to get colder, we will be closed Wednesday, December 21st. We will look to re-open for daily operations...
2nd candle lit on giant menorah in Ravalli Co.
HAMILTON, Mont. — On this second night of Hanukkah, a celebratory crowd gathered at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Rabbi Chezky Vogel, co-director of Chabad of Missoula Jewish Center, led the community in the annual giant menorah lighting. In observance of the eight-day holiday, the second light on...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Avalanche danger high in Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reports high avalanche danger Wednesday in the Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas. "New snow and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions today," the avalanche report warns. "Large human triggered avalanches are certain, and natural avalanches are likely. Avoid all avalanche terrain, and do not travel under or through avalanche paths."
Emergency travel only recommended in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency travel only in Lake County is being advised due to blowing and drifting snow, which has caused dangerous travel conditions. EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY IN LAKE COUNTY IS BEING ADVISED. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW HAS CAUSED DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. MANY ROADS ARE DRIFTED SHUT AT THIS TIME. ROAD CREWS ARE WORKING TO CLEAR THE SNOW. PLEASE STAY AT HOME IF YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRAVEL FOR AN EMERGENCY.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Hazardous road conditions reported across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hazardous road conditions are being reported across Western Montana. Emergency travel only is being advised in Lake County. Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time. Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay at home if you do not have to travel.
Missouri Headwaters State Park to host 1st Day hike
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missouri Headwaters State Park with host a First Day Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1, to help usher in the new year. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Missouri Headwaters State Park will host a First Day Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Crash blocks U.S. 93 north of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash has blocked U.S. 93 north of Victor. 0.75 mile north of Junction Montana Secondary 370 - Crash with lanes blocked until further notice.
FWP completes addition to Mount Haggin
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, along with several partners, have completed the purchase of and 829-acre addition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:. With help from several partners, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks this...
Victor School announces closure on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at Victor Public School announced school will be closed this Thursday due to severe weather in the forecast. Frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow are predicted. School will resume at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. Victor Public School sent the following alert to parents:
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Missoula mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
Salvation Army Ambassador of Christmas keeps promise to his late mom
MISSOULA, Mont. — In 1865, Methodist preacher William Booth founded the Salvation Army in London, England. Today, his efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the less fortunate continue throughout the world. NBC Montana met Missoula Salvation Army Corps Officer, Major Robert Covert at Salvation Army headquarters in Missoula. He...
