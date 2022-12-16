Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Former County Council President Ken Kraft seeks return to office in District 1 seat held by Lott
Ken Kraft, a former Northampton County Council president and half of the team behind Lake Hydra, is seeking election to council again. Kraft, 61, said Wednesday he will run for the District 1 slot on the nine-member council. He is retiring this year as director of public safety administration for Northampton County Prison.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua Area: No change in weapons policy
TAMAQUA — While reviewing their weapons policy at Tuesday’s Tamaqua Area school board meeting, President Larry Wittig made a side comment about whether to reconsider the district’s stance against armed staff. “People in the building carrying weapons or ...?” said Wittig. “No changes,” replied Superintendent Raymond...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Philadelphia school put on lockdown after student brings gun in backpack
PHILADELPHIA - Farrell Elementary School in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia was quickly put on lockdown at 8 a.m. Tuesday after the school received an unexpected message. "A Farrell Elementary School parent emailed administrators to say one of my children may have a gun with them at school," said School...
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
'No Shave November' raises needed funds for Reading Hospital Foundation
WEST READING, Pa. - The Reading Hospital Foundation announced today that it raised $41,746 through its annual No Shave November campaign. Almost 300 individuals made contributions during the month-long event that raises awareness for men's health issues, supports cancer patients undergoing treatment and assists those experiencing hair loss. This year's...
WFMZ-TV Online
George J. Hetro
George J. Hetro, 88, of West Wyoming, passed away peacefully with his girls by his side Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born in Exeter, son of the late George and Anna Yatsko Hetro. He attended Exeter schools and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine. He was employed as a carpenter and a millwright and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 445 for most of his life. George loved fishing and hunting. For the last 40 years, he spent every weekend possible at the cabin on Saxe’s Pond, which he shared with his wife and family. It was their home away from home. George belonged to several pool and dart leagues around the valley and was a skillful and exceptional player. He received many trophies for his accomplishments. George loved his family, especially his wife, Barbara, dearly. She was the light of his life. He cherished his relationships with Barbara’s five girls, whom he raised as his own. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will truly be missed and will never ever be forgotten. George taught us all how to laugh with his animated life stories that he told. He would not want us to cry and be sad for him now but remember those times and be happy and laugh and remember the joy he brought to our lives.
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant serving up Latin American specialties at renovated banquet hall in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant specializing in cuisines from various Latin American countries has brought new life to a longstanding property on Easton's South Side. Mi Casa Restaurante, offering authentic dishes from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia, held a grand opening Dec. 10 at 270 E. Kleinhans St. For...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, opens 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas has doubled its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, on Monday opened a second location at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Berks Police looking to ID individuals in two attempted break-ins at gun shop
OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The Central Berks Regional Police are releasing video of two attempted break-ins at a gun shop in Oley Township. Both attempts happened within days of each other. Investigators say they believe the same group is involved. "With the youth today, it seems like firearms are more of...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop
READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
