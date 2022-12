Rockville's Anaya Tolton (15) in a den of Ellington defenders goes up for a basket, from left, Hannah E Kozik (13) Kaley Short (23) Jaela Garrow (11) and Sophia A Vrakas (10) during the first half of the game, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Ellington High School. (Jim Michaud/ Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

The Coventry High girls basketball team got the first punch in against RHAM Thursday with its 1-2 combination of two-time All-State senior guard Charlotte Jordan and Anaka Eaton.

But the Raptors showed they had plenty of fight in them the rest of the way.

All-State senior Sarah West scored 24 points as RHAM overcame an early 10-point deficit to capture a 54-41 win over the Patriots in non-league action in Hebron.