Dept. of Commerce awards $320K in grants to Native-owned businesses
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce has award $320,000 in grant funding to 24 new and expanding Native-owned businesses through the Montana Indian Equity Fund. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Commerce:. The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funding...
MHP presents Trooper Palmer with service pistol
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol presented Trooper Wade Palmer with his service pistol. Palmer's pistol was purchased by the Association of Montana Troopers in order for it to be given back to him. "Thank you Trooper Palmer for your years of service and dedication to the public of...
Severe driving conditions in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Severe driving conditions prompted officials to close Hodgson Road from Highway 2 to Whitefish Stage Road in Flathead County. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said the road is closed to all traffic due to blowing and drifting snow. Severe driving conditions are also in place on...
Hazardous road conditions reported across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hazardous road conditions are being reported across Western Montana. Emergency travel only is being advised in Lake County. Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time. Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay at home if you do not have to travel.
Four Corners receives grant for water system
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Four Corners is getting a financial boost to upgrade its water system. Gallatin Co. commissioners approved $500,000 grant in a meeting Tuesday morning. The Four Corners Sewer and Water District will use the money to update their Elk Grove Booster Pump Station. The project will help...
Assistance available for Montanans as energy costs soar
BUTTE, Mont. — Brutally cold temperatures are moving in, and Montanans will crank up the heat to stay warm, but skyrocketing energy rates are putting a pinch on family budgets. In Butte, social media is abuzz with people worrying about increased power rates. The Butte 411 Facebook group shows...
Wolf trapping opens in grizzly bear habitat
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has opened wolf trapping season in occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, with the exception of deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Effective immediately, Montana...
$25M in funding announced for West Reserve improvements in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $25 million in funding for improvements to West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. The following was sent out by the United States Department of Transportation:. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded...
Avian flu detected in poultry flock in Flathead Co.
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Livestock has confirmed that a poultry flock in Flathead County was killed by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The case marks the 16th HPAI affected flock in Montana since the start of the outbreak in March. The following was sent out by...
Flathead Electric Co-op urges members to prepare for cold
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative is urging members to prepare for the historic cold weather and the possibility of cold weather power outages. "Restoring power can be a much lengthier and more challenging process. With these facts in mind, Flathead Electric Cooperative urges members to ensure that they are as prepared as possible in the event of power loss during life-threatening cold temperatures. Resources are available at flatheadelectric.com/outage," according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative.
NorthWestern Energy ready for extreme temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Extreme sub-zero temperatures with dangerous wind-chill factors are expected across Montana, with the coldest temperatures hitting Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. And with temperatures dropping, Montanans are counting on NorthWestern Energy to keep their homes and businesses safe and warm. And...
NorthWestern Energy joins regional program to improve reliability
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy announced it joined a new regional resource adequacy program, which could mean better service for Montana customers. The Western Resource Adequacy Program helps western energy companies work together to provide reliable energy service. NorthWestern Energy says by partnering in this program They can increase...
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
Ski areas close for severe weather, cold temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ski areas are announcing closures and preparing for severe cold temperatures. Blacktail Mountain closed on Tuesday with a possible reopening on Thursday, depending on the weather. Whitefish Mountain Resort is considering closing on Wednesday. Discovery Ski Resort will be closed on Thursday. Big Sky Ski Resort...
Limit time outside for pets in cold temperatures
BUTTE, Mont. — Dangerously cold weather is arriving to our region, and it’s important to make sure not only you stay warm, but your furry friends as well. Most dogs love the outdoors. But with the potential for record cold across western Montana this week, it’s crucial that pet owners limit their time in the elements.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams
Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold, winter storm to impact holiday travel
WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the West Glacier Region. Dangerously cold wind chills, blowing snow and snow expected. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
