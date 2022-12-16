KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative is urging members to prepare for the historic cold weather and the possibility of cold weather power outages. "Restoring power can be a much lengthier and more challenging process. With these facts in mind, Flathead Electric Cooperative urges members to ensure that they are as prepared as possible in the event of power loss during life-threatening cold temperatures. Resources are available at flatheadelectric.com/outage," according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO