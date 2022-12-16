Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula neighborhood loses water pressure as crews work to find leak
MISSOULA, Mont. — Workers are trying to find the source of a water leak in a Missoula neighborhood Tuesday night. Crews throttled down water pressure while they work on Duncan Drive in the west Rattlesnake. Some residents may notice little to no water pressure in their system. City officials...
NBCMontana
Emergency travel only recommended in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency travel only in Lake County is being advised due to blowing and drifting snow, which has caused dangerous travel conditions. EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY IN LAKE COUNTY IS BEING ADVISED. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW HAS CAUSED DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. MANY ROADS ARE DRIFTED SHUT AT THIS TIME. ROAD CREWS ARE WORKING TO CLEAR THE SNOW. PLEASE STAY AT HOME IF YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRAVEL FOR AN EMERGENCY.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
NBCMontana
Hazardous road conditions reported across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hazardous road conditions are being reported across Western Montana. Emergency travel only is being advised in Lake County. Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time. Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay at home if you do not have to travel.
kxloradio.com
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Emergency travel lifted on Blackfeet Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials on the Blackfeet Reservation announced emergency travel has been lifted.
Habitat for Humanity Receives Gift of Land for 100 New Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Monday, Habitat for Humanity received a major gift of land in Missoula that could possibly mean up to 100 new affordable homes for qualifying families. KGVO News spoke with Habitat’s Executive Director and City Councilor Heather Harp about the historic gift of land for...
NBCMontana
Sentinel High to remain closed Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sentinel High School in Missoula will remain closed for all classes and activities on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The following was sent out by Missoula County Public Schools:. Sentinel High School will be CLOSED for all classes and activities on Wednesday, December 21. The District is working...
NBCMontana
Bitterroot veteran awarded car in 'Holiday Wheels for a Warrior' project
HAMILTON, Mont. — A respected Bitterroot military veteran in need of a more reliable vehicle has better wheels thanks to a donor and several area businesses. An anonymous veteran donated a 2004 Nissan X-Terra to 'Holiday Wheels for a Warrior.'. After looking at a number of deserving vets, community...
NBCMontana
FWP completes addition to Mount Haggin
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, along with several partners, have completed the purchase of and 829-acre addition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:. With help from several partners, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks this...
Nugent announces bid for Missoula mayor
Current Missoula City Council member Mike Nugent recently announced that he will run for mayor in the next election.
NBCMontana
Public hearing to take place Monday night on proposed major Missoula subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public can give input on a major subdivision proposed for the west side of Missoula. The plan notes 260 lots would go on about 71 acres west of Flynn Lane. The city would need to annex in the land and give two variances. The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing tonight at 6 p.m. Final consideration is set for January 9.
NBCMontana
Victor School announces closure on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at Victor Public School announced school will be closed this Thursday due to severe weather in the forecast. Frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow are predicted. School will resume at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. Victor Public School sent the following alert to parents:
NBCMontana
Crash blocks U.S. 93 north of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash has blocked U.S. 93 north of Victor. 0.75 mile north of Junction Montana Secondary 370 - Crash with lanes blocked until further notice.
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reports high avalanche danger Wednesday in the Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas. "New snow and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions today," the avalanche report warns. "Large human triggered avalanches are certain, and natural avalanches are likely. Avoid all avalanche terrain, and do not travel under or through avalanche paths."
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: Resolutions to protect against scams in the New Year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scams continue to grow across the nation, but the Better Business Bureau has some resolutions for a scam-free New Year. The BBB continues to see significant losses due to scams. "Online purchase scams are still the most reported scams to our scam tracker, what's more concerning...
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
msuexponent.com
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula
HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
