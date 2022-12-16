MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency travel only in Lake County is being advised due to blowing and drifting snow, which has caused dangerous travel conditions. EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY IN LAKE COUNTY IS BEING ADVISED. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW HAS CAUSED DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. MANY ROADS ARE DRIFTED SHUT AT THIS TIME. ROAD CREWS ARE WORKING TO CLEAR THE SNOW. PLEASE STAY AT HOME IF YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRAVEL FOR AN EMERGENCY.

LAKE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO