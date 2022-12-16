Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you haven't invest in a weighted blanket yet, then now's your chance. Gravity Blankets, the makers of the best weighted blanket you can buy, is holding a BOGO deal right now where you can get two blankets for the price of one — all you need to do is use code BOGOFREE at checkout. And the deal applies to a lot of the brand's other products as well, from weighted robes to a sauna blanket. The sale allows you to mix and match but just keep in mind that you'll be paying the price of the more expensive item in your cart.

2 HOURS AGO