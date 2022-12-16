Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E, has released a new tool: Point-E. Like its predecessor, Point-E responds to users' text prompts to generate images; this time around, those images will render as 3D point clouds. While 3D modeling remains at the core of many movies, video games and larger projects (like NASA’s original moon crater mapping and Google’s heritage site preservation projects), creating photorealistic 3D images is typically quite time-consuming. Point-E can quickly offer (lower-quality) 3D images, giving users a whole new tool they can use to envision ‘Snoopy on a motorcycle’ or whatever.
LG's Wild New Air Conditioner, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Several years ago, LG launched their Artcool Gallery line — a series of wall-mounted air conditioners that double as picture frames. Now, ahead of CES 2023, the Korean electronics brand has unveiled the next evolution in the Artcool Gallery line with an air conditioner that features a 27" LCD display in place of its predecessors' traditional picture frame.
Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News
Just when you thought the lines were finally dying down... there are rumors of a new PS5 console on the horizon. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Sony VP Hideaki Nishino hinted that 2023 will be a big year for the company – and the gaming world in general. While he insisted he couldn’t discuss the details, fans are already anticipating a PS5 Pro. In the past, the company launched the PS4 Pro three years after the initial PlayStation 4 release. Now, rumors are surfacing every which way, with many hoping to hear the company make an official announcement in January at this year’s CES show. (Here's a refresher on past CES news – there's always... a lot.)
Our Favorite Weighted Blankets Are Buy One Get One Free
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you haven't invest in a weighted blanket yet, then now's your chance. Gravity Blankets, the makers of the best weighted blanket you can buy, is holding a BOGO deal right now where you can get two blankets for the price of one — all you need to do is use code BOGOFREE at checkout. And the deal applies to a lot of the brand's other products as well, from weighted robes to a sauna blanket. The sale allows you to mix and match but just keep in mind that you'll be paying the price of the more expensive item in your cart.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Calling all gearheads – Outdoor Retailer is preparing for its eponymous 2023 showcase. Set to run in Salt Lake City from January 10 - 23, the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show will feature products from over 1,250 independent specialty retail shops, regional stores, national chains and more from across the U.S. For insiders, the show is a great time to check out some of the most exciting new gear and check out the products that are putting new brands on the map. Though many of these game-changing products will likely launch as prototypes, there are always plenty of fun releases to shop, ensuring enthusiasts get a little extra edge on the mountain, trail or slopes.
Close Out 2022 With the Best New Outdoor Gear of December
2022 may be quickly approaching its end, but outdoor brands are continuing to release new and exciting products. As the year winds down, winter is just heating up, and with the new season comes a wide variety of cold-weather adventures that need their own specific and highly capable gear. December...
Joshuvela Nylon Utility Tote Bag Review: Built to Last
If you knew me when I lived in New York (2017-2020), you knew my sidekick: Joshuvela's Utility Tote. That canvas bag carried it all, and without fuss: wine bottles in its exterior pockets, work stuff inside, a laptop when I traveled and sneakers and shorts when I had an intramural basketball game. It was the quintessential canvas carry-all: hard-wearing, consistent and better-looking the longer you used it, like L.L. Bean's Boat and Tote.
This Is the Gaudiest Keyboard I've Ever Seen — and I Think I Love It
There are, essentially, two primary species of mechanical keyboards: black-and-neon light-up boards with an aesthetic aimed at stereotypical "gamers," and artsy-fartsy muted-color boards for ergonomics nerds or dorks who will talk your ear off keys that go "thock." I've always been partial to door number two...but the Finalmouse Centerpiece has me reconsidering my allegiance.
Some of the Best Yeti Coolers You Can Buy Are 20% Off at Dick's
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to coolers, it's hard to beat a Yeti, and there's really not a bad time of year to invest in one — especially when you come across a sale. Right now, Yeti is saying goodbye to its Nordic Purple colorway, so you can get some of the brand's best coolers with rare discounts at Dick's Sporting Goods. From hard- to soft-sided coolers, some of our favorite editor-tested and reviewed Yetis are 20 percent off. Just be sure to shop the sale while you can.
Today's Best Deals: Big Savings at Taylor Stitch, $40 Off Beats Buds & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket. $228 $182 (20% OFF) Built for...
Twitter's Office Is Having a Fire Sale of Designer Furniture: Eames, Knoll & More
Twitter has been in the news an awful lot since Elon Musk's takeover of the company this fall. From mass firings and an increase in hate speech on the platform to an advertiser exodus and policies that change seemingly on a whim, Twitter can't seem to stay out of the headlines. But, it looks like you may be able to personally gain from the chaos happening at the social media company, as a massive collection of high-end furniture from Twitter's corporate offices is heading to auction.
King Kong Core35 Duffel Review: The Royalty of Training Totes
When you think about it, a quality gym bag can be the silent hero to your workout regimen. Effortlessly keeping your shoes, accessories and other essentials secure for transport, these vessels can really take the stress out of training — which makes mustering up the motivation to hit the weight room or studio much more achievable.
How to Use Accent Lighting in Your Home, According to Experts
There’s a lot that goes into making a living space feel homey and welcoming, and getting your lighting dialed in is right at the top of the list. There are three categories of lighting that you use every day in your home, possibly without even realizing it: ambient lighting, task lighting and accent lighting. In this guide, I’ll be going over what accent lighting is and how to put it to use in your space — with some help from a few experts.
Mirrorless vs DSLR Cameras: What's the Difference?
There's no doubt that mirrorless cameras are the future and DSLR cameras are, well, about to become "vintage." That's because after a nearly three decade run, which stretched from the late '80s to the late 2010's, the vast majority of camera manufacturers — including Nikon, Canon and Sony — have announced that they are (or have already) ceased production of DSLRs so that they could focus solely on mirrorless cameras.
