Thursday's Scores

 5 days ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 75, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 7

Battle Creek Lakeview 51, Battle Creek Central 50

Bear Lake 50, Walkerville 45

Benton Harbor 85, Dowagiac Union 33

Birmingham Groves 57, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33

Blanchard Montabella 78, St. Charles 39

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 58, Waterford Our Lady 35

Boyne City 60, Elk Rapids 57

Brethren 56, Mason County Eastern 31

Britton-Deerfield 71, Morenci 64

Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Lincoln Park 39

Burton Atherton 63, Webberville 48

Caledonia 73, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 61

Center Line 86, Detroit Osborn 62

Center Line Prep Academy 37, Michigan Math and Science 30

Clare 68, Pinconning 39

Clarkston 52, Detroit Old Redford 49

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50

Clawson 44, Warren Woods Tower 41

Climax-Scotts 51, Burr Oak 29

Coleman 40, Merrill 34

Concord 59, Bronson 42

Croswell-Lexington 54, Armada 51, OT

Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 47

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 65, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 30

Detroit Loyola 73, Dearborn Divine Child 25

Detroit Universal 63, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 20

Erie-Mason 73, Summerfield 42

Gladstone 44, Manistique 34

Gladwin 49, Farwell 34

Grand Ledge 54, Holt 47

Grass Lake 56, East Jackson 44

Grayling 68, Kalkaska 54

Grosse Pointe South 78, Grosse Pointe North 55

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 68, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 45

Harbor Light Christian 50, Boyne Falls 48

Hart 92, Big Rapids 84

Hillman 70, Rogers City 25

Hillsdale Academy 55, Waldron 28

Holland West Ottawa 70, Holland 39

Hopkins 46, West Michigan Aviation 43

Houghton 69, Hancock 29

Jonesville 44, Homer 40

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57, Portage Northern 54

L’Anse 54, Chassell 42

Laingsburg 58, Fowler 39

Lake Linden-Hubbell 54, Calumet 42

Lake Odessa Lakewood 52, Leslie 50

Lansing Eastern 56, St. Johns 47

Leroy Pine River 36, Lake City 28

Lincoln-Alcona 64, AuGres-Sims 28

Ludington 94, Oakridge High School 68

Macomb Dakota 50, Romeo 46

Madison Heights 59, Madison Heights Lamphere 51

Marion 58, Pentwater 36

Mason County Central 52, Holton 30

Mattawan 66, Portage Central 56

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 40, Manton 34

Mesick 65, Manistee Catholic Central 42

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, Vestaburg 33

Muskegon Orchard View 36, Manistee 34

Napoleon 89, Manchester 59

New Haven 75, Marysville 16

North Farmington 60, Hamtramck 39

North Muskegon 60, Hesperia 15

Olivet 75, Perry 32

Oxford 43, Lapeer 40

Petoskey 72, Gaylord 36

Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Portland St. Patrick 39

Port Huron Northern 72, Port Huron 45

Ravenna 61, Shelby 41

Reading 46, Quincy 39

Riverview 54, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40

Roscommon 57, Beal City 49

Rudyard 64, Engadine 21

Salem 55, Walled Lake Central 49

Shepherd 58, Harrison 23

Southfield Christian 53, Ferndale University 40

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 67, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47

St. Ignace 74, Cheboygan 50

St. Joseph 58, Stevensville Lakeshore 53

Tawas 73, Houghton Lake 56

Taylor 71, Dearborn Advanced Technology 44

Traverse City Home School def. Grand Traverse Academy, forfeit

Utica 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 50

Utica Eisenhower 58, Utica Ford 17

Wakefield-Marenisco 78, Bessemer 30

Warren Cousino HS 65, Warren Mott 53

Warren Michigan Collegiate 54, Gabriel Richard Catholic 32

West Bloomfield 64, Southfield 34

Whiteford 75, Adrian Madison 62

Whitehall 58, Montague 48

Yale 55, North Branch 39

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Westfield 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dansville vs. Saranac, ccd.

Ellsworth vs. Wolverine, ppd.

Flint Beecher vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.

Litchfield vs. North Adams-Jerome, ccd.

Warren Fitzgerald vs. St. Clair, ccd.

Watersmeet vs. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ppd.

Westland Universal vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Monday's Scores

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 45, Fairview 30. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, Zeeland East 21. Niles Brandywine 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32. Portland 35, East Lansing 28. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 48, Mercer, Wis. 24. Remus Chippewa Hills 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 32.
