WSET
Late Liberty rally falls short to Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl, 21-19
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Liberty scored two touchdowns during the final eight minutes of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Flames from tying the game and allowed Toledo to secure a 21-19 bowl game win, Tuesday evening. The Flames entered the game...
WSET
Darius McGhee smashes records in Liberty's 75-56 Win Over Grambling State
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty’s Darius McGhee set a new program single-game record with nine three-pointers and scored a season-high 36 points to lead the Flames past visiting Grambling State 75-56, Monday evening. Liberty improves to 8-4 on the year and has won five of its last six...
WSET
Liberty fans pumped, players focused on night before Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — One night before the Boca Raton Bowl kicks off for the Liberty Flames, their fans took the Mizner Amphitheater, dwarfing the numbers from Toledo, and showing plenty of support for the team who is going for their fourth straight bowl win. During Monday's last...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
WSET
Centra team performs 1000th heart surgery procedure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Centra's Heart and Vascular Institute just hit an impressive milestone. "Congratulations to the folks at Centra’s Heart and Vascular Institute for performing 1,000 TAVR procedures!" Centra Health posted on social media. "TAVR" is short for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. It's a procedure to treat...
WSET
Central Virginia Community College awarded grant funding to support student parents
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) has awarded a grant to Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) to participate in the College Attainment for Parent Students (CAPS) Pilot Project. CVCC is one of five colleges that has been selected to provide support for student...
WSET
Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
WSET
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSET
'Shop with a Hero:' Lynchburg community comes together to give children a Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some of Lynchburg's heroes gathered on Monday to give children in the Hill City a special gift for the holidays. One Community One Voice hosted its "Shop with a Hero" event at the Walmart on Wards Road. The event gives children a chance to Christmas...
WSET
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
WSET
VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
WSET
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
WSET
Ski slopes at Wintergreen officially open for the season
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WSET) — The 2022-23 ski season has officially started at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County. The slopes opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and hundreds of skiers lined up for the opening day. “It's great being able to ride. It’s fun to come out here living so...
WSET
Homestead Creamery recognized for 10th anniversary of development grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It's been a decade since Homestead Creamery received a grant that allowed it to expand to meet demand. Now the creamery is being recognized for those ten years. Homestead Creamery received the first-ever Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant award back in 2012. Since...
WSET
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
WSET
Old YWCA building in Danville transforms into the Beauty and Wellness Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A well-known building in the River City got an upgrade. Two families, JoAnn Pyles and Michael, and Ramona Woods, transformed the old YWCA building in Downtown Danville into the Beauty and Wellness Center. Inside, there's a beauty shop, a barbershop, and a nail salon occupying...
WSET
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
WSET
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
