Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Mother admits manslaughter of obese daughter
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese. Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared at Mold Crown Court on 12 December. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. It...
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Hippo Swallows 2-Year-Old Boy, Throws Him Back Up Alive
Hero saves 2-year-old swallowed by the hippo by throwing stones at the beast to get it to release the boy.
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
After being homeless for 40 years, man dies a millionaire and the reason is baffling
Due to this, you should never evaluate a book by its cover. People in the small Swedish town of Skelleftea started noticing this one man wandering the streets constantly in the late 1960s. He was obviously homeless even though he was perhaps in his early 20s.
International Business Times
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.
On January 11, 1981, eleven children belonging to Virginia Williams died in a house fire in East St. Louis, after being left home alone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch interviewed Virginia Williams and her surviving children in 2001.
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
‘Truly a Horrific Crime of Unfathomable Nature’: Grisly New Details Emerge After Dad Charged with Dismembering Infant Daughter
Grisly new details have been released in the case of a 31-year-old father in Connecticut accused of strangling, stabbing, and dismembering his own 11-month-old daughter. The gruesome details emerged after authorities were able to apprehend Christopher Francisquini on Friday following a two-week manhunt for the suspected murderer. According to a copy of the 36-page arrest warrant obtained by Hartford Fox affiliate WTIC-TV, officers with the Naugatuck Police Department responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 about a deceased child at a home located in 100 block of Millville Avenue where Francisquini lived with several family members, including Camilla Francisquini, his biological daughter, and Camilla’s mother.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
A 5-year-old boy in New Delhi died after eating the seeds of the highly poisonous rosary pea plant. The child passed within 24 hours of ingesting the seeds. His 7-year-old brother also ate the seeds and was in critical condition. But he has since recovered and left the hospital. The...
Dad charged after 2-year-old found dead in home amid 'horrible filth,' blood foaming from her mouth
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TCD) -- A father has been arrested and charged after his 2-year-old daughter was found dead in a home reportedly filled with rotten food and trash. Wichita County Jail records show Garrett Gestes was booked on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. According to the...
Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down
A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
Comments / 0