ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

In Memoriam: Rumson Resident, Jack Morris Jr., 65

Rumson resident John Robert “Jack” Morris Jr. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Dec. 19. He was 65. Born in Neptune to John Robert Morris Sr. and Barbara Jean Borden, Jack grew up in Wall Township “where he made lifelong friends,” family said in his obituary.
RUMSON, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Cop Charged with Stealing $75K from PBA Coffers

An area police sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association (PBA) chapter, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. James R. Cadigan, 40, of the Wall Township Police Department, has been charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. An investigation...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Focus: Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Construction Close-Up & Travel Advisory

The Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge replacement is well underway. Here’s a photo gallery from a bit earlier in the fall and the latest update on construction directly from Monmouth County officials, including a travel advisory for Rumson-Fair Haven and Sea Bright area residents …. (Click on one of the photos...
RUMSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy