Alabama State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 81, Zion Chapel 47

American Christian Academy 57, Tuscaloosa Academy 48

Andalusia 74, Wilcox Central 66

Anniston 51, Lincoln 41

Ariton 48, Opp 35

Autaugaville 65, Dal Co 41

Belgreen 56, Cherokee 27

Bessemer Academy 68, Coosa Valley Academy 59

Boaz 68, Crossville 33

Brantley 77, Pike Liberal Arts 32

Calhoun 48, Luverne 44

Carroll-Ozark 59, Geneva 56

Chelsea 72, Pelham 41

Cherokee County 77, Alexandria 59

Childersburg 70, Central Coosa 66

Clay-Chalkville 65, Center Point 44

Corner 43, Dora 30

Cottage Hill 56, Theodore 55

Dadeville 73, Elmore County 40

Daphne 58, Spanish Fort 50

Florala 57, Pleasant Home 45

Handley 63, Munford 31

Headland 64, Ashford 53

Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Escambia County 45

Holt 85, West Blocton 75

Jacksonville 87, Talladega 69

Jacksonville Christian 84, Gaylesville 65

Jeff Davis 99, Brewbaker Tech 76

Jemison 68, Isabella 42

Madill, Okla. 38, Calera 37

Marion County 72, Lynn 39

Murphy 64, Vigor 51

Muscle Shoals 50, Brooks 31

Northside Methodist 46, Emmanuel Christian 41

Oak Mountain 78, Stanhope Elmore 49

Opelika 69, Benjamin Russell 64

Park Crossing 92, Greenville 78

Paxton, Fla. 45, Geneva County 35

Phillips-Bear Creek 56, Hackleburg 42

Pinson Valley 53, Paul Bryant 47

Plainview 53, Ramsay 43

Rehobeth 84, Malone, Fla. 52

Rogers 61, Clements 38

Russell County 83, Loachapoka 34

Saraland 69, Baldwin County 44

Selma 50, Marbury 49

Shelby County 81, Holy Family Catholic 51

Slocomb 81, New Brockton 49

Smiths Station 72, Lanett 59

Spring Garden 56, Cedar Bluff 52

Sumiton Christian 56, Jefferson Christian Academy 42

Tallassee 61, Holtville 44

Tanner 48, West Limestone 44

Thomasville 73, Linden 46

Vinemont 51, Alabama CTE 39

West Morgan 75, East Lawrence 38

Westbrook Christian 62, Piedmont 59

Wetumpka 59, Chilton County 56

Winterboro 89, Wadley 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

