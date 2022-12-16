Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 81, Zion Chapel 47
American Christian Academy 57, Tuscaloosa Academy 48
Andalusia 74, Wilcox Central 66
Anniston 51, Lincoln 41
Ariton 48, Opp 35
Autaugaville 65, Dal Co 41
Belgreen 56, Cherokee 27
Bessemer Academy 68, Coosa Valley Academy 59
Boaz 68, Crossville 33
Brantley 77, Pike Liberal Arts 32
Calhoun 48, Luverne 44
Carroll-Ozark 59, Geneva 56
Chelsea 72, Pelham 41
Cherokee County 77, Alexandria 59
Childersburg 70, Central Coosa 66
Clay-Chalkville 65, Center Point 44
Corner 43, Dora 30
Cottage Hill 56, Theodore 55
Dadeville 73, Elmore County 40
Daphne 58, Spanish Fort 50
Florala 57, Pleasant Home 45
Handley 63, Munford 31
Headland 64, Ashford 53
Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Escambia County 45
Holt 85, West Blocton 75
Jacksonville 87, Talladega 69
Jacksonville Christian 84, Gaylesville 65
Jeff Davis 99, Brewbaker Tech 76
Jemison 68, Isabella 42
Madill, Okla. 38, Calera 37
Marion County 72, Lynn 39
Murphy 64, Vigor 51
Muscle Shoals 50, Brooks 31
Northside Methodist 46, Emmanuel Christian 41
Oak Mountain 78, Stanhope Elmore 49
Opelika 69, Benjamin Russell 64
Park Crossing 92, Greenville 78
Paxton, Fla. 45, Geneva County 35
Phillips-Bear Creek 56, Hackleburg 42
Pinson Valley 53, Paul Bryant 47
Plainview 53, Ramsay 43
Rehobeth 84, Malone, Fla. 52
Rogers 61, Clements 38
Russell County 83, Loachapoka 34
Saraland 69, Baldwin County 44
Selma 50, Marbury 49
Shelby County 81, Holy Family Catholic 51
Slocomb 81, New Brockton 49
Smiths Station 72, Lanett 59
Spring Garden 56, Cedar Bluff 52
Sumiton Christian 56, Jefferson Christian Academy 42
Tallassee 61, Holtville 44
Tanner 48, West Limestone 44
Thomasville 73, Linden 46
Vinemont 51, Alabama CTE 39
West Morgan 75, East Lawrence 38
Westbrook Christian 62, Piedmont 59
Wetumpka 59, Chilton County 56
Winterboro 89, Wadley 72
