As he has done for many months, Mark Nelson continues to mislead residents about the Beach Cities Health District’s (BCHD’s) proposed Healthy Living Campus Project (HLC) (“Healthy Living Campus needs health exam,” ER December 15, 2022). Nelson may have the best intentions, but in his most recent 600 word outburst he fails to even acknowledge BCHD’s enormous contributions to the health, and wellbeing of beach cities residents, past and present. Nor does he even hint that based on community feedback concerning the project the originally proposed 420 senior assisted living units was cut back to 217 units, and construction time was substantially reduced. Moreover, the HLC proposes to transform much of the existing 11-acre site from unsightly parking lots into accessible. and much needed open space. The District’s willingness to engage meaningfully with nearby residents doesn’t fit into Nelson’s view of HLC so he ignores it. That doesn’t mean residents should. The District has served the beach cities well since 1960. With the HLC project they will continue to do so.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO