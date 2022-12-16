Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 12-22-22
As he has done for many months, Mark Nelson continues to mislead residents about the Beach Cities Health District’s (BCHD’s) proposed Healthy Living Campus Project (HLC) (“Healthy Living Campus needs health exam,” ER December 15, 2022). Nelson may have the best intentions, but in his most recent 600 word outburst he fails to even acknowledge BCHD’s enormous contributions to the health, and wellbeing of beach cities residents, past and present. Nor does he even hint that based on community feedback concerning the project the originally proposed 420 senior assisted living units was cut back to 217 units, and construction time was substantially reduced. Moreover, the HLC proposes to transform much of the existing 11-acre site from unsightly parking lots into accessible. and much needed open space. The District’s willingness to engage meaningfully with nearby residents doesn’t fit into Nelson’s view of HLC so he ignores it. That doesn’t mean residents should. The District has served the beach cities well since 1960. With the HLC project they will continue to do so.
easyreadernews.com
Simply South American at Encanto
Hermosa’s Encanto offers a sampling of a little-known and subtle cuisine. South American cuisines have been coming out of the shadows in LA during the last few years, with the South Bay no exception. A decade ago, we had two Brazilian restaurants – now there are nine. (Since we have had a simultaneous upswing in teachers of Brazilian style jiujitsu, those restaurants are presumably well-protected.) Peruvian food has been flourishing too, both in specialty restaurants and in contemporary places where Peruvian ceviche and saltados are presented with modern twists.
easyreadernews.com
Archers raise money at “Shoot for a Cure”
Nearly 100 archers raised more than $6.500 for the American Cancer Society in the fourth annual “Shoot for a Cure” tournament, held December 2 through 4 at South Bay Archery, in Redondo Beach. The USA Archer-sanctioned event featured competitors ages 8 and over. “Everyone who participated is a...
Comments / 0