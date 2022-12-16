Read full article on original website
Suns center Deandre Ayton clears the air after heated exchange with Monty Williams in loss vs. Wizards
The Phoenix Suns may have lost to the skidding Washington Wizards, 113-110, on Tuesday night, but it was Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams’ heated confrontation on the Suns bench that grabbed the most headlines. After all, Ayton and Williams haven’t had the smoothest relationship in the past. However,...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) on Wednesday. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Milwaukee has won two of their last three games to bump them to first place in the Eastern Conference....
Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors
At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter
Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans’ 4-game losing skid draws honest reaction from Willie Green
The New Orleans Pelicans have recently fallen back down to earth after what was a scorching run that took them all the way to the top of the Western Conference. Since then, they have lost four straight games and have been knocked all the way down to fourth in the West.
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards
Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic receives hilarious Tim Duncan praise from Shaq
Nikola Jokic is doing things no big man in the history of the league, aside from perhaps Wilt Chamberlain, could even think about pulling off. Jokic is an MVP in every sense of the word, able to make his teammates better with his sheer presence on the floor without sacrificing the ability to take over games when needed.
DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations
Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk. […] The post Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on falling out of Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks rotation
The New York Knicks are on an absolute tear. It’s come with Derrick Rose finding himself as the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Rose has played just once in the eight-game winning streak that the Knicks are on, coming off the bench for three minutes of garbage time in their 23-point clobbering of the Chicago Bulls. His spot in the rotation was ceded to second-year guard Miles McBride, who’s been a positive force off the bench for New York.
WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls
Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas explodes for monster night never before seen in NBA history
The return of Zion Williamson may have taken the New Orleans Pelicans to an entirely different level, but it has severed Jonas Valanciunas’ involvement in the offense. However, at least for one night, Valanciunas staked his claim for a higher place in the Pelicans’ offensive hierarchy with an incredible scoring night, against the second-ranked defense of the Milwaukee Bucks no less.
Fans react to Sixers star Joel Embiid’s controversial dig at Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made headlines again recently after he decided to take a savage diss at the Toronto Raptors. This was after the Sixers’ took down Toronto on Monday in a thrilling 104-101 victory in overtime. After the game, Embiid said that he believes the Raptors “don’t...
Hawks star Dejounte Murray reveals what ‘upset’ him the most in thrilling win vs. Magic
The Atlanta Hawks were given a proper scare by the Orlando Magic on Monday night in what turned out to be a nail-biter of a contest. Dejounte Murray and the Hawks were able to hold on to the win, but it required a couple of clutch free throws from the All-Star guard to seal the 126-125 victory.
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion
After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Sarver drops statement after $4 billion Suns sale to Mat Ishbia
The Phoenix Suns are ready to put their tumultuous ownership tenure behind them. With the latest news on Robert Sarver selling his stake in the franchise plus the Phoenix Mercury to mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia for a $4 billion valuation, the next chapter looks ready to begin. Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State Spartans player […] The post Robert Sarver drops statement after $4 billion Suns sale to Mat Ishbia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks see major shakeup in front office amid rough start, John Collins trade talks
The Atlanta Hawks went off to a promising start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, Trae Young’s shooting struggles and subsequent injury woes to some of Atlanta’s most crucial players, such as Dejounte Murray and John Collins, have taken their toll. Through 31 games, the Hawks have mustered an uneven 16-15 record.
Andrew Wiggins’ injury status updated for Warriors’ back-to-back in New York
Stephen Curry, obviously, won’t be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors’ only trip to Madison Square Garden this season. Coming off their most complete road win of the season, though, at least there was a chance Andrew Wiggins would return to the Warriors for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it turns […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ injury status updated for Warriors’ back-to-back in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
