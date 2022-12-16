ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors

At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter

Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards

Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations

Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk. […] The post Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on falling out of Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks rotation

The New York Knicks are on an absolute tear. It’s come with Derrick Rose finding himself as the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Rose has played just once in the eight-game winning streak that the Knicks are on, coming off the bench for three minutes of garbage time in their 23-point clobbering of the Chicago Bulls. His spot in the rotation was ceded to second-year guard Miles McBride, who’s been a positive force off the bench for New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls

Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas explodes for monster night never before seen in NBA history

The return of Zion Williamson may have taken the New Orleans Pelicans to an entirely different level, but it has severed Jonas Valanciunas’ involvement in the offense. However, at least for one night, Valanciunas staked his claim for a higher place in the Pelicans’ offensive hierarchy with an incredible scoring night, against the second-ranked defense of the Milwaukee Bucks no less.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion

After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Robert Sarver drops statement after $4 billion Suns sale to Mat Ishbia

The Phoenix Suns are ready to put their tumultuous ownership tenure behind them. With the latest news on Robert Sarver selling his stake in the franchise plus the Phoenix Mercury to mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia for a $4 billion valuation, the next chapter looks ready to begin. Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State Spartans player […] The post Robert Sarver drops statement after $4 billion Suns sale to Mat Ishbia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins’ injury status updated for Warriors’ back-to-back in New York

Stephen Curry, obviously, won’t be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors’ only trip to Madison Square Garden this season. Coming off their most complete road win of the season, though, at least there was a chance Andrew Wiggins would return to the Warriors for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it turns […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ injury status updated for Warriors’ back-to-back in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

