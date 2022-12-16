Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: 'Chance' to Get Back Injured WR Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the long-term status of receiver Tyler Lockett following the team's Thursday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) fell 21-13 to the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on Thursday night inside Lumen Field but lost more than just the game and their NFC West title hopes.

Receiver Tyler Lockett, who leads Seattle in yards, touchdowns and first downs, suffered a broken first metacarpal in his hand , according to coach Pete Carroll.

Lockett is believed to have sustained the injury on a slant route late in the third quarter against San Francisco, eventually heading to the locker room and finishing the game with a team-high seven receptions for 68 yards.

In the midst of a stellar season, Lockett's injury is devastating for both he and the Seahawks - but the veteran wideout remains upbeat and is committed to returning to the field this season.

"Amazingly," Carroll said of how Lockett handled the news. "Amazing fashion. He's concerned and all, he's trying to get back in two weeks. That's what he's saying - 'I think I can get back in two weeks.'"

Given a mini-bye week following the Thursday night game, Lockett has nine days to heal up - which could include surgery, though he's "not really fired up" about that idea, per Carroll.

Nonetheless, surgery remains a realistic option, with Carroll comparing the injury and recovery time to that of running back Rashaad Penny, who had the same injury in the middle of August during his rookie year but returned for the season opener a few weeks later.

In essence, there are options for Seattle to review, but Carroll wants to make sure whatever path his team goes down is in the best interest of Lockett.

"There's a couple different ways that they can do the surgery, and one of the ways gives him a chance to be back," Carroll shared. "They've already floated that thought and they're going to talk about all the options. We're going to love him up and take care of him. Whatever the right thing to do to take care of him, we're going to do."

Losing Lockett is merely another blow in an already rough night for the Seahawks, but there's still plenty to play for - and Lockett might just be able to be a part of it.

Seattle, locked in a fight for the final few wildcard spots , will return to action next Saturday for a road contest against the Kansas City Chiefs ... and could certainly use Lockett's help, but ultimately will do whatever's best for the star receiver.

