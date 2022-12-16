Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies Youngstown fatal fire victim
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the woman killed in an accidental fire in Youngstown earlier this month. The victim is 70-year-old Victoria Houk. She was killed in a fire Dec. 7 on E. Auburndale Avenue. Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the woman was...
Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
WFMJ.com
Want to see Christmas displays in the Valley? Here's where you can go
Christmas is less than a week away, with families across the Mahoning Valley getting into the Christmas spirit. And what better way to do that than a light show? 21 News has compiled some places you can visit to see festive displays. If you're looking for community events, multiple Valley...
WFMJ.com
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine man sentenced for emailing death threat to Gov. DeWine
A Columbiana County man who threatened the life of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine because he was unhappy with the state of the economy has been sentenced to fifteen days in jail. Anthony Kelly, 34, of East Palestine, was given the sentence in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Tuesday after pleading no contest to telecommunications harassment.
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
Semi rolls over near railroad tracks in Trumbull County
Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 87 North just west of Barclay Road in Gustavus Township shortly before 8:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Specialty marine business growing in Hanoverton
Columbiana County has what is believed to be the only company in Ohio and Pennsylvania that makes pontoon boats.
Warren man accused of ramming car, pulling gun
Keagen Schreckengost, is charged with aggravated menacing and felonious assault.
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
27 First News
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
WFMJ.com
Chipotle opening location in Liberty Wednesday
Fans of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas will have another dining spot to choose from in the Mahoning Valley. A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Liberty Wednesday. The new location is 4100 Belmont Avenue, about two miles from Liberty High School. The Liberty restaurant will be the second in...
Suspect arrested after following woman to class at YSU: report
A man was arrested Friday after a Youngstown State University student reported that he followed her to class.
WFMJ.com
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown patrolman loses appeal of jail sentence for not wearing mask
The Seventh District Court of Appeals has upheld a ten-day jail sentence handed to Youngstown police officer Thomas Wisener for not wearing a mask in the courtroom of Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin earlier this year. Judge Baldwin found Wisener in contempt of court when he refused to wear a...
