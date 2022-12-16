ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins

A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine man sentenced for emailing death threat to Gov. DeWine

A Columbiana County man who threatened the life of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine because he was unhappy with the state of the economy has been sentenced to fifteen days in jail. Anthony Kelly, 34, of East Palestine, was given the sentence in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Tuesday after pleading no contest to telecommunications harassment.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man

A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Chipotle opening location in Liberty Wednesday

Fans of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas will have another dining spot to choose from in the Mahoning Valley. A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Liberty Wednesday. The new location is 4100 Belmont Avenue, about two miles from Liberty High School. The Liberty restaurant will be the second in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend

Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
GIRARD, OH

