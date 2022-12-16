ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

Florida man accused of hitting wife with Christmas tree after argument over dinner

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40a3wq_0jkVtQhg00

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Central Florida man is accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree after the woman asked him to help with dinner, authorities said.

Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Atchison was charged with third-degree felony false imprisonment and domestic violence as well as a misdemeanor violation of an injunction, according to online records.

According to the Fruitland Police Department, Atchison and his wife got into an argument after the victim asked for help to make dinner, WFLA Radio reported.

The victim allegedly splashed Atchison when she put a spoon in the sink, causing him to “lose his temper,” according to the radio station. Atchison allegedly began packing his belongings and left the area in a vehicle.

He returned home later because “he had been drinking,” WFLA reported. Atchison then told his wife she had to leave.

When she attempted to exit the home, Atchison allegedly shoved her and threw a Christmas tree toward her, according to the television station.

Investigators said that Atchison then took part of the broken Christmas tree and struck the woman, then blocked the front door when she tried to leave.

Atchison was booked into the Lake County Jail at about 10:56 p.m. EST, online records show. He was released on Tuesday at about 5:01 p.m. EST after posting $8,000 bail, records show.

Fruitland Park is located about 48 miles northwest of Orlando.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a “particularly horrific” attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WESH 2. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his forehead—which were called “unmistakable” in an Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement. Shortly after, Whitehead allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint, and subsequently attempted to murder her,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, poop, trash, 300 rats, child in her home

A Florida woman is under arrest after police say they found a child and multiple animals living in squalid conditions that included fecal matter, bugs and trash. Police in Citrus County, Florida, say they responded to an animal cruelty call at the home of 38-year-old Shannon Marie Morgan on Wednesday, WTVT-TV reported. When authorities from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they were overwhelmed with the smell of ammonia inside the home and found several cages and glass aquariums housing snakes and rodents along with rats and cats that were loose, running around the home.  Authorities say the animals had been deprived of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

5-star defensive back committed to Miami doesn't show at school's signing ceremony

Five-star defensive back Cormani McClain’s decision to not sign with Miami on Wednesday appeared to catch many people by surprise. And that includes people at his school. The Florida native goes to Lakeland High School and was set to sign with the Hurricanes during a signing ceremony at his school. Lakeland even had a cake made for the occasion. And McClain didn’t go to the ceremony after his mom said earlier in the day that he wouldn’t be signing on the first day of the early signing period.
LAKELAND, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy