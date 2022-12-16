Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5. ►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau. PREVIOUS COVERAGE. MONDAY'S H.S. GAMES. Girls hockey. Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield...

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO