Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
Former Dodger Hurler is Looking to Make a Comeback and is Working with Kershaw
Brewers' Brett Anderson reunites with Clayton Kershaw for some offseason pitching lessons to prepare for the upcoming season.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The Mets added a depth piece from the Red Sox
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman
UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Lists 4 Outfielders LA May Trade For
With the recent departure of Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers are still in pursuit of another outfielder.
Report: SF Giants have "medical concern" about Carlos Correa
The SF Giants have reportedly put signing shortstop Carlos Correa's 13-year, $350 million contract on hold, at least for a moment, following his physical.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Market for Hybrid Pitcher
The Dodgers enter the mix for Seth Lugo to fill in some pitching holes in the bullpen.
Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
He would add some quality innings as their sixth starter next season.
NBC Sports
Current, former Red Sox react to Xander Bogaerts' farewell IG post
Xander Bogaerts has officially turned the page. About a week and a half after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres in free agency, the former Boston Red Sox shortstop took to Instagram on Monday to thank the only team he played for during his first 10 MLB seasons.
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Seth Lugo
The San Diego added to their pitching rotation Monday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent pitcher Seth Lugo. After signing Lugo, here's a look at the Padres' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Angels News: LA Reportedly Tried to Sign Top Starting Pitcher on the Market
They're proving that they are truly all in on winning next season.
Comments / 0