Seahawks lose top offensive weapon to broken bone in hand

Oct 25, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 was costly for the Seattle Seahawks in more ways than one.

Not only did the Seahawks lose the game 21-13 to fall to 7-7, but top receiver Tyler Lockett got hurt in the game.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett broke a bone in his first metacarpal.

Lockett apparently told Carroll that he would be back in two weeks, meaning he would be ready for the Week 18 finale.

Lockett has been the Seahawks’ leading receiver this season. He has 78 catches for 964 yards and 8 touchdowns. Lockett had 7 catches for 68 yards in the Week 15 loss to the Niners.

Seattle visits Kansas City in Week 16 and then has home games against the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season. San Francisco clinched the NFC West with their win over the Seahawks.