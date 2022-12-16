Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Class 4A All-State: Moss Point’s Brown tops defense
The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released its annual All-State teams as selected by member coaches in all six classifications in the state. The “Southern Six” was well represented in all of the top three classifications, 6A-4A, and actually produced the “Overall” Player of the Year in the top two classifications as well as the Defensive Player of the year in Class 4A.
utv44.com
Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
WDAM-TV
William Carey University icon passes away
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is in mourning after the passing of its longest-tenured faculty member, Dr. Benjamin Waddle. Waddle spent more than 50 years at the university, including an eight-year stint as athletic director where he hired current/long-time men’s basketball coach, Steve Knight. “Dr. Waddle was...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
apr.org
Whiskey fans in Alabama line up for rare bottles
So, what did you do over the weekend? Recently, APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue visited the ABC store in Fairhope where rare bottles of Bourbon had people waiting in line for days. Fans of limited release whiskeys arrived as early as last Wednesday for the weekend release. They camped out in cars and RVs for bottles running over a thousand dollars. Some drink it, some serve it to friends, and some sell it. Thomas Lee and Heather Taylor say it was worth the wait…
WDAM-TV
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Hattiesburg man has been safely located, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. The HPD reported on Tuesday morning that 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, had been located and is safe. Hayes was first reported missing on Monday, December 19, after his girlfriend reported he...
WDAM-TV
Max Fullen passes away
The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. HPD partnering with USM FCA for community Christmas party. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. The Christmas party was hosted for families who have been victims of homicide and...
WDAM-TV
‘Catch the Christmas Spirit’ event at Lake Thoreau finished up Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mike Davis, University of Southern Mississippi’s Lake Thoreau Environmental Center director, said he and his crew had been asked multiple times to do something for Christmas out their way. This year, they did just that. “We have always had a Halloween lighted trail and we’ve...
WDAM-TV
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Ten families in Jackson County received the biggest gift this holiday season. Their adoption process was finalized at the Jackson County Chancery Court. County officials are calling this mass adoption event a Christmas miracle. Jaqueline and Jerry Waits officially adopted their grandchildren. they are one of...
WDAM-TV
HPD Partners with USM FCA for community Christmas party
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host their eighth annual Christmas party for families who have been victims of homicide and violence. The invite-only event welcomed many families from around the Pine Belt to the...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer...
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
WDAM-TV
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s Christian Services hosts annual Christmas dinner
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg service organization invited neighbors in for an annual holiday lunch on Tuesday. The staff and volunteers at Christian Services held their annual Christmas meal at their headquarters on Second Avenue. They served plates of ham, mashed potatoes, beans and rolls in their lunchroom. Drive-thru...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
Holiday pick-up scedules for the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe both the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on the following dates – Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, January 2. Due to the holidays, three weeks of pick-up schedules for garbage, trash and recycling will...
WDAM-TV
13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Xmas Concert held in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Little Theatre put on its annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas concert Friday, featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. The sold-out show returned to Laurel for a 13th year. The musical guest joined the Joe Cool Trio and performed songs from Charlie Brown. (“I was...
