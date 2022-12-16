Read full article on original website
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say
Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
2 found dead inside Orlando home in Colonialtown North neighborhood, police say
Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood.
Orlando warehouse fire: Fireworks should not have been stored in facility where deadly fire erupted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 News has confirmed that a tenant specializing in pyrotechnics was not permitted to store fireworks at an Orange County warehouse that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly. Magic in the Sky has its business name written on the door. Yet Orange...
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January 2021. Biggs is facing several...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday
Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
Passengers frustrated over long lines, missed flight at Orlando airport
Some passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) traveling ahead of the holidays were met with long lines and missed flights on Monday, days ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day travel. More than 2 million people are expected to travel through OIA for the holidays.
video AdventHealth Orlando: Tips to keep stress levels low during the holidays
The holidays can be stressful. AdventHealth Orlando discusses tips to keep your mental health in check -- and stress levels low -- during the holidays, as well as how to enjoy those treats while keeping your fitness goals aligned. Visit CentralFloridaPrimaryCare.com for more information.
FOX 35 Holiday Salute: Master Sgt. Mark Hathaway
FOX 35 Orlando is recognizing some of our military members during the holidays. Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mark Hathaway, who was nominated by his wife.
