Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Family of murdered Boone High student still searching for killers 4 years later
A 15-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed as he walked to school in Orlando four years ago. The family of Alejandro Vargas Martinez continues to wait for someone to be held responsible.
Orlando warehouse fire: Fireworks should not have been stored in facility where deadly fire erupted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 News has confirmed that a tenant specializing in pyrotechnics was not permitted to store fireworks at an Orange County warehouse that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly. Magic in the Sky has its business name written on the door. Yet Orange...
2 found dead inside Orlando home in Colonialtown North neighborhood, police say
Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January 2021. Biggs is facing several...
FOX 35 Holiday Salute: Master Sgt. Mark Hathaway
FOX 35 Orlando is recognizing some of our military members during the holidays. Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mark Hathaway, who was nominated by his wife.
Police: Suspected burglars crash car into Orlando GameStop
ORLANDO, Fla. - A GameStop store in Orlando was turned into a drive-thru early Monday morning after suspected burglars drove through the front of the business and stole gaming consoles and accessories, Orlando police said. Police responded to the GameStop on Colonial Drive after receiving a report of a burglary....
Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested
OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
SunRail train delayed due to police assistance between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
A SunRail train collided with a vehicle in Lake Mary, Florida on Monday. Trains were delayed for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
Passengers frustrated over long lines, missed flight at Orlando airport
Some passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) traveling ahead of the holidays were met with long lines and missed flights on Monday, days ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day travel. More than 2 million people are expected to travel through OIA for the holidays.
