Lake County, FL

Police: Suspected burglars crash car into Orlando GameStop

ORLANDO, Fla. - A GameStop store in Orlando was turned into a drive-thru early Monday morning after suspected burglars drove through the front of the business and stole gaming consoles and accessories, Orlando police said. Police responded to the GameStop on Colonial Drive after receiving a report of a burglary....
ORLANDO, FL
Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested

OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
OCALA, FL
Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
ORLANDO, FL

