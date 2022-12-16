Tony Schiavone is one of the most recognizable faces in all of professional wrestling after dedicating nearly 40 years to announcing for companies like WWE, WCW, and currently, AEW. But like any job, doing commentary comes with its own set of challenges that Tony is learning to handle off-screen. On a new episode of "What Happened When," Schiavone revealed to host Conrad Thompson that using his voice for such long periods is causing him to be extra gassy at the end of "Dynamite" each week. "I have what I call post-show farts, and I've discovered why I have a lot of post-show farts. When you talk, and when you talk at a high level as I have been talking, and you inhale a lot of air that you have to exhale," Schiavone explained.

