After a string of records broken on the Netflix Top 10, “Wednesday” has arrived on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 to do the same. The Tim Burton-directed series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams family daughter was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during the Nov. 21-27 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last five days. This marks the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen, following only the first full week of availability of “Stranger Things” Season 4, during which the series was watched for 7.2 billion minutes.

1 HOUR AGO