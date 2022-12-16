ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS 11

Louisville's Ivey and Branch to remain on football staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville football assistant coach Mark Ivey and Deion Branch will remain on staff, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced Tuesday. Ivey, a four-year coach for the Cardinals, will continue to be a part of the defensive staff next season, while Branch will resume his role as the Director of Player Development.
WHAS 11

