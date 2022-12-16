Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff, Students and Community Members,. I write this last message to the community with both a heavy heart and optimism for SMMUSD. My heart is heavy because this is, in fact, my last official message to you as your proud superintendent as I will be joining the Bellflower Unified School District (BUSD) as their new superintendent starting January 1, 2023. My optimism is due to knowing that we are collectively in the middle of something great with respect to us transforming the District. We have been working together to reach greater heights in the pursuit of:

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO