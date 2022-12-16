Read full article on original website
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
Polis activates Colorado National Guard to assist during extreme cold weather
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) authorized the activation of more than 100 Colorado National Guard members on Tuesday. The members will be activated to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the region prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind. "Colorado’s National Guard is...
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
'Life-threatening cold': Colorado braces for arctic blast of cold, wind and snow
DENVER — Colorado is bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. An arctic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday will slide into Colorado on Wednesday, gripping the state in a deep freeze.
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?
COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
Pediatricians watching group A strep cases in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — In 2022, normally seasonal, and often mild, illnesses like RSV, colds and influenza have turned into something turbocharged in children. Now, Colorado health officials report an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to “group A strep,” a bacteria that can cause various serious infections. “This...
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has canceled classes and...
RTD to ring in new year with free rides
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado
DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado
DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado opens
AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado. Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at...
Colorado Starbucks workers hit picket line in solidarity with stores across US
GREELEY, Colo. — Workers at Greeley Starbucks are joining other workers from across the country for a three-day strike in protest of what they believe are unfair labor practices by the coffee giant. Employees of the store 11th Avenue announced their intent to strike to management Friday morning, according...
Denver Zoo to close while polar vortex pummels Colorado
DENVER — The coldest temperatures in decades will close Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo will close for daytime admission and Zoo Lights evening admission on Thursday, Dec. 22. "The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we hope our guests are able to stay safe and warm inside as well," Denver Zoo said in a statement.
Blizzard snow will help eastern Colorado drought, but there is a downside
BURLINGTON, Colo. — Farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn't as helpful as you might think, especially a December blizzard. But first, the good. The blizzard hit the most drought-stricken portion of Colorado. Level 2 Severe drought conditions...
Hanukkah in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Downtown Cheyenne is all about Christmas. Shop windows are decorated with Santa and Christmas trees. On Sunday, just down the street from the city's festive downtown, the Mt. Sinai congregation was celebrating the first day of Chanukah -- a holiday that not many in Wyoming observe.
