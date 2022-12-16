ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local elementary school converting to homeless housing

By Ashley Eberhardt, Rhea Jha
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiyoC_0jkVo8Fq00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is taking action to solve the homelessness issue plaguing the Colorado Springs community. What used to be an elementary school in the Hillside community will be turning into low-income affordable family housing.

The classrooms of Helen Hunt Elementary School will be turned into over 20 multi-sized apartments, specifically for homeless families.

“I think it continues the legacy of a school that was built in 1901 and has served generations of kids for over a century. The fact that it will be providing housing for families and kids moving forward is something that the neighborhood has really embraced,” said Catholic Charities of Central Colorado President & CEO, Andy Barton.

These apartments are meant to be a transitional housing model in hopes that families will only have to spend six to 18 months living there.

“Our job is to work with them to help with employment, with the right wages, and get folks to a place where they’re able to eventually, after their time with us, move out of these units and into more stable housing in the community,” said Barton.

Tenants will be paying 30% of their income, no matter how much they are making. If a family happens to go in with no income, then they will be paying $0 in rent. The reason, Barton said, is to not overburden these families as they are trying to get back on their feet.

“Our homeless families are sleeping in cars. They’re in a shelter. They might be spending a night or two in a motel, and a night or two on couches of family’s houses… They’re out of sight. So, I think that the community, probably for a large part, does not know how big this issue is,” said Barton.

Children that grow up experiencing homelessness are statistically more likely to become homeless when they are adults, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Catholic Charities’ vision for this project is to end family homelessness with a two-generational approach. By addressing homelessness for this generation, the hope is that the youths of the family do not end up in a similar situation as adults.

“It’s really important that we give families who have been experiencing homelessness the opportunity to get stable in the middle of a strong community, and the Hillside community is certainly that for us… It has a sense of community to it and it is removed from some of the busier commercial corridors,” Barton said, also adding that the reaction from members in the neighborhood has been really positive so far.

Catholic Charities is now working to raise $5.2 million for this project and hopes to start moving families in by the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. You can donate to this project at their website: CCHaritiesCC.org/EnterpriseZoneTaxCredit or call 719-866-6449 for more information.

“Every Christmas that passes with kids sleeping in their cars is not good for our community, so we’re going to work as quick as we can,” said Barton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 6

Whiskey River
4d ago

Homeless housing? Seriously? People live in such a fantasy world they cannot even comprehend what life is for most homeless people. With the exception of a small few, most homeless people have no desire for responsibility such as rent, utilities, groceries, transportation etc. They have no desire to punch a timeclock, appease bosses, work with coworkers & possibly deal with the public. They dont want rules, deadlines, penalties & fees. More than not they have substance abuse/or mental illness issues that they do not tend to nor try to take care of. You cannot make someone want to be responsible & lead a productive life.

Reply(1)
4
noname
4d ago

We are struggling to pay bills with 2 full time jobs. Seems like the path is to quit our jobs and get on every free program available and let the rest of you tax payers pay for our laziness.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Day Community Meal

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Christmas Day Community Meal on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. The community meal will have live music, worship, and “lots of community fellowship,” according to Salvation Army. The expectation is to serve and deliver nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas day. The Salvation Army will be […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him. Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old The post Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

United Way and Care & Share team up for food distribution

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) and Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado are teaming up for a food distribution event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to PPUW, calls to 2-1-1 for rent and utility assistance have gone up over the last month. Covering those bills leads to less in family […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Christmas banquet at Springs Rescue Mission

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) will be hosting its third annual Christmas banquet on Friday, Dec. 23. SRM is doing the banquet a day early to allow staff and volunteers time to spend with their loved ones on Christmas Eve. According to SRM, this will be its first year as “the city’s only […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Give! Campaign 2022: Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help. Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale (CSCC) performs all over the city, the nation, and internationally. CSCC works with kindergarten through 12th grade, the performing division starting in 4th grade requires auditions to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mayor Suthers and Santa to welcome guests at CS Airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor John Suthers joined Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in welcoming travelers to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Director of Aviation Greg Phillips teamed up with the mayor and Santa to serve hot chocolate to travelers in celebration of a record-breaking year at COS. “This has been a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo transit center to open for emergency shelter

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23 and on Saturday, Dec. 24. Normal operation hours will occur during the day and the warming shelter provision will begin at 7:00 p.m. each […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Housing and shelter emergency declared in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday, Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo in preparation for the oncoming storm which could see prolonged sub-zero temperatures. Mayor Gradisar’s declaration commenced at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fire mitigation project benefits from ballot initiative

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Currently, there is fire mitigation work in Fishers Canyon Open Space, the first large-scale project to benefit from a voter-approved ballot issue to fund fire mitigation projects. The Fishers Canyon project is largely funded by ballot issue 2D from the November 2021 election, which allowed the city of Colorado Springs to keep […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Semiconductor facility to bring 600 jobs to the Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new, high-tech semiconductor manufacturing company is coming to the Pikes Peak Region, bringing millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs. State and local leaders are calling it the largest advanced manufacturing project in Colorado Springs and El Paso County in the past five years. “This is a big, big win for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Suzie Glassman

DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and guns

DougCo school board approves legislative prioritiesPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Late into last week’s DougCo school board meeting, the board’s directors, who’ve made headlines for opposing views, praised each other for working together to develop the district’s legislative priorities and then voted unanimously to approve them.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs holiday hours & closures

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Administrative and elected administrative offices in the City of Colorado Springs will be fully closed in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. The following agencies will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2: The following City entities will remain open during these holidays, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Don’t miss ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — There is still time to visit ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo, which features thousands of lights and festive animal-inspired displays. Now in its 30th year, ElecriCritters is the perfect occasion to get in the holiday spirit. The Pueblo Zoo said the display this year features more than 150 animal creations, 250,000 lights, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

City of Fountain awards first Spirit of Fountain Award

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain awarded its first Spirit of Fountain award to El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan for her work to improve the overall health and livelihoods of those living in Fountain Valley. According to the El Paso County Health Department, Wheel has been a strong advocate for connecting […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Spend Frist Friday at Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center

You are invited to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center for First Fridays every month in 2023! The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center is located in the heart of downtown Pueblo. Loving Living Local went there to experience the Gene Kloss: Pioneer Printermaker collection that you can see during First Friday! Kloss began painting […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

SNAP beneficiaries experiencing delays in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications won’t be processed for six-to-eight weeks. Maya Graham, a Colorado Springs resident, says that this re-enrollment cycle has been the most difficult for her since she...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum extending holiday hours

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will extend its hours of operation between Christmas and New Year’s Day to seven days a week. Normally the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, between Christmas and New Year’s Day the museum will be open Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Three people and their pets displaced after house fire

UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/20/2022 5:00 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fire at a home on Coneflower Lane is out, according to CSFD, and three people and multiple pets will be displaced only days before Christmas. In an update on Twitter just after 4:45 p.m., CSFD said the main body of the fire was out, and that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy