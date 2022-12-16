Read full article on original website
WATCH | Kenny Payne talks after Louisville men's basketball loses to Lipscomb
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne holds a press conference after the Cardinals lost to Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- And then there were five — and one. The Fab Five are the five remaining unbeaten Division I men's college basketball teams: Purdue, Connecticut, Mississippi State, Utah State and Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos. The loneliest one winless team remains Mark Fox and California, which...
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
Chef Edward Lee to open Korean steakhouse in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Acclaimed Louisville chef Edward Lee will open a Korean steakhouse called “Nami” serving “a mix of traditional and modern Korean dishes” in a new development in the Butchertown area. The two-level restaurant planned for early 2023 will be part of the...
Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
Portland Christian School expanding its campus with new high school building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Steel beams are in place to form what will be Portland Christian School's newest expansion project. A 25,000-square-foot addition to the current building will allow high school students to move into the new space that features classrooms and labs. Another small addition on the other side...
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Number of hotel rooms increased under Fischer, but there's room to grow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen new hotels in downtown Louisville and a dozen new distillery experiences are part of the legacy outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer is leaving behind. As Louisville aged a dozen years, the number of bourbon barrels in the city continued to multiply. Whiskey Row is no longer...
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
Kentucky's first Black caucus leader says education will be his top priority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's first Black caucus leader is scheduled to start his new position in two weeks. But it's not Rep. Derrick Graham's first time in the history books. After serving as the first Black caucus chair for the last four years, he's now the leader of the...
Historic west Louisville church to receive $2 million expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity. The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The first phase of the village opened in the summer of...
Lou Lou on Market ready to open its doors in Louisville's Nulu neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Soon you won’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a taste of what the bayou has to offer. Lou Lou on Market is Nulu’s latest eatery set to open next week. It’s located in the former building that housed Decca for nearly a decade, which closed in October.
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
Caesars Southern Indiana offers the opportunity of dealing Blackjack for a living
ELIZABETH, In (WDRB) -- Learn the rules of the game at Caesars Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an education at Blackjack Dealer School. Caesars Southern Indiana Dealer school is open for anyone 21 years old and older. Under 21 can apply as long as you will be 21 by...
