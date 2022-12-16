ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- And then there were five — and one. The Fab Five are the five remaining unbeaten Division I men's college basketball teams: Purdue, Connecticut, Mississippi State, Utah State and Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos. The loneliest one winless team remains Mark Fox and California, which...
LOUISVILLE, KY
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
Chef Edward Lee to open Korean steakhouse in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Acclaimed Louisville chef Edward Lee will open a Korean steakhouse called “Nami” serving “a mix of traditional and modern Korean dishes” in a new development in the Butchertown area. The two-level restaurant planned for early 2023 will be part of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

