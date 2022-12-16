Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon.

Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed.

Larue has not been seen since leaving school grounds, police said.

The missing boy is a person with Autism and has Type 1 diabetes, authorities said.

Eric Larue, 16, in a 2022 photo provided by Rialto Police.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

The victim of a crime or foul play.

A person in critical need of medical attention

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.

Anyone who has seen Larue or has additional information is asked to call Rialto Police at 909-820-2550.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.