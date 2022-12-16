ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County

By Vivian Chow
 5 days ago

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon.

Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed.

Larue has not been seen since leaving school grounds, police said.

The missing boy is a person with Autism and has Type 1 diabetes, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EusLI_0jkVnMUY00
Eric Larue, 16, in a 2022 photo provided by Rialto Police.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

  • The victim of a crime or foul play.
  • A person in critical need of medical attention
  • A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing
  • The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction
  • A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.

Anyone who has seen Larue or has additional information is asked to call Rialto Police at 909-820-2550.

Comments / 11

AP_001244.ef0538646dbc464087e7b3909353df51.0710
5d ago

Rialto pd and it’s community have doing a great job locating missing teens they just found Elijah 🙏🏻lord stay by his side he needs insulin asap

Reply
10
Maria Durst
5d ago

father God save this young man God Bless him Amen.Get him home safe. so terrible out there, Amen keep him safe .

Reply
7
Camzcrazy
4d ago

According to Rialto PD (I reached out this morning) The Young man is home safe with family 🙏♥️God is GREAT...

Reply
6
