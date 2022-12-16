Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Handmade in Minnesota: Quebracho Empanadas
Quebracho Empanadas are handmade in Minnesota, and they’re an easy dish that can be picked up in the frozen section. Belen Rodriguez started the company. She’s from Argentina, and her husband is from Silver Bay. “Finding myself being the only one of my family here, I really wanted...
Brandon Weatherz: Snow arrives today, winds pick up tomorrow
Our Wednesday begins with temperatures in minus teens and twenties and wind chills in the minus thirties. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect across the Northland until 10 am. Expect travel to become slick through the morning as scattered snow showers arrive from the west. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 am for Cass Co., Itasca Co., and northern parts of St. Louis, Lake, and Cook Co. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 9 am for South St. Louis County, the North Shore, and the rest of the Northland.
Justin Liles: Bitter cold wind chills followed by snow
In the near term, the biggest weather threat looks to be wind chill and the cold air currently hanging around the Northland. With clearer skies tonight, temperatures will drop well below zero across the region. Winds will pick up out of the west and have gusts as high as 20mph. This will likely drop the wind chill value into the -20° to -30°F range. A wind chilly advisory will likely be issued later today or this evening. As far as the snow heading our way, it doesn’t looks to amount to much.
Remember, do not push or pile snow onto roads
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding the public not to blow or put snow on or next to a public highway or street. It is actually illegal to do so, according to MnDOT. There are many local ordinances as well as Minnesota law that prohibit the plowing, blowing,...
London Road roundabouts virtual meeting Wednesday at 5:30pm
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting at 5:30pm Wednesday December 21st to discuss the proposed roundabouts along London Road at the intersections of 26th, 40th and 60th Avenues East. MNDOT wants to specifically address question and concerns from the public. For those unable to attend,...
Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas border cities were preparing Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day across the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for providing emergency housing, food and other essentials. El Paso County...
Ross Litman reflecting on 20 years as Sheriff of St. Louis County
There are only a few days left of work for Sheriff Ross Litman, as he prepares to retire on December 31st. He’s been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, starting as a deputy. He really enjoyed being an investigator. “It’s not about arresting bad...
St. Louis County snow plow drivers vote to authorize strike
St. Louis County snow plow drivers have refused the county’s latest contract offer, therefore it automatically triggers a labor strike. The Teamsters Local 320 chapter president, Erik Skoog said the labor strike won’t happen immediately. However, the labor strike will be “extremely deliberate” in 2023. “We...
St. Louis County deputies and officers are sworn in
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony in Duluth on Monday morning. After taking their oath to serve, eight new deputies were sworn in alongside several corrections officers. Some of the deputies sworn in are completing their solo patrol stage of training while others are still working with field training officers. These were the last law enforcement professionals hired under the direction of Sheriff Ross Litman. Litman is retiring from the department at the end of this year.
