ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
palisadesnews.com

Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level in 20 Years

Results from Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002. The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations recently released its 2021 Hate Crime Report, and the results are among the highest seen since 2002. Reporting a 23% increase in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy