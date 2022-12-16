Read full article on original website
Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level in 20 Years
Results from Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002. The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations recently released its 2021 Hate Crime Report, and the results are among the highest seen since 2002. Reporting a 23% increase in...
Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu
* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu. * Rotary Business of the Year Award Goes to Knolls Pharmacy.
‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Rare Listing In The Polo Fields Neighborhood Hits Market For $3.7M. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Mark Handler.
