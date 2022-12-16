ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brillion, WI

HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Brillion and Xavier lead the way

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on the way but before we open some presents from Santa Claus this weekend here's a look at this week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings:. 1. De Pere (5-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Brillion (7-0): Last week: No. 2. 3. Xavier...
DE PERE, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah and Notre Dame hold the top two spots

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on its way, but before Rudolph and his buddies travel the world helping deliver presents with Santa Claus, it's time for this week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings. Neenah and Notre Dme once again lead the way:. FOX 11 Top 11. 1....
NEENAH, WI
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
GREEN BAY, WI
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
APPLETON, WI
Ice-breaking expected to begin soon on Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're venturing onto the frozen Green Bay in the next month, keep an eye out for ice breaking. Port of Green Bay officials warn that the U.S. Coast Guard will be conducting ice-breaking operations as needed to keep the shipping channel open in January. "The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kaukauna man charged with attempted homicide in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Attempted homicide and other charges were filed Tuesday against a Kaukauna man for shots fired on the city’s westside on Nov. 18. Laquan Taylor, 20, is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Some snow for Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field

We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
Northeast Wisconsin schools brace for anticipated winter storm

(WLUK) -- Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they're already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow when it comes to delaying...
APPLETON, WI
Green Bay Police Department welcomes seven new officers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven new officers were sworn into the Green Bay Police Department Monday. The ceremony was held Monday at Lambeau Field before the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams. Two of the seven officers participated in the Green Bay Packers' Gameday Security Internship Program. They are:
GREEN BAY, WI
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Evers to host state budget listening session Tuesday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will be in Green Bay Tuesday to discuss his proposed budget as part of his "Doing the Right Thing" listening session tour. Evers will be joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez at 5:30 p.m. in the Brown County S.T.E.M. Innovation Center at UW-Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
NEW Zoo prepares for Winter Storm Brooklyn

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- There's lots to do before Winter Storm Brooklyn arrives in Northeast Wisconsin later Wednesday. And preparations are underway at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Carmen Murach shows us how the zoo is getting the animals ready for lots of snow, frigid temperatures and wind. She says most...
SUAMICO, WI
Handgun fired during Oshkosh disturbance; Two women in custody

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a disturbance that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Police say a handgun was fired. No one was injured. Police say those involved knew each other. Two women are in custody. Police are asking anyone...
OSHKOSH, WI
NEW Zoo breaks ground on new snow leopard exhibit and giraffe expansion

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Two NEW Zoo exhibits are getting an upgrade. The zoo broke ground on its animal buildings project Monday. The plans include a new snow leopard enclosure and an addition on the current giraffe building. The new 912-square-foot snow leopard building will replace the old structure, originally built...
SUAMICO, WI

