Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Brillion and Xavier lead the way
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on the way but before we open some presents from Santa Claus this weekend here's a look at this week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings:. 1. De Pere (5-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Brillion (7-0): Last week: No. 2. 3. Xavier...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah and Notre Dame hold the top two spots
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on its way, but before Rudolph and his buddies travel the world helping deliver presents with Santa Claus, it's time for this week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings. Neenah and Notre Dme once again lead the way:. FOX 11 Top 11. 1....
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police Department arrests two people during the Rams vs. Packers game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department released its gameday report during the Rams vs. Packers game Monday night. Officers responded to 26 calls. Two people were arrested and five people were ejected for various misconduct violations. GBPD is also reminding fans of Lambeau Field's carry-in policy. 129...
Fox11online.com
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
Fox11online.com
Ice-breaking expected to begin soon on Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're venturing onto the frozen Green Bay in the next month, keep an eye out for ice breaking. Port of Green Bay officials warn that the U.S. Coast Guard will be conducting ice-breaking operations as needed to keep the shipping channel open in January. "The...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna man charged with attempted homicide in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Attempted homicide and other charges were filed Tuesday against a Kaukauna man for shots fired on the city’s westside on Nov. 18. Laquan Taylor, 20, is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to...
Fox11online.com
Some snow for Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field
We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin schools brace for anticipated winter storm
(WLUK) -- Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they're already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow when it comes to delaying...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police Department welcomes seven new officers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven new officers were sworn into the Green Bay Police Department Monday. The ceremony was held Monday at Lambeau Field before the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams. Two of the seven officers participated in the Green Bay Packers' Gameday Security Internship Program. They are:
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
Fox11online.com
Evers to host state budget listening session Tuesday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will be in Green Bay Tuesday to discuss his proposed budget as part of his "Doing the Right Thing" listening session tour. Evers will be joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez at 5:30 p.m. in the Brown County S.T.E.M. Innovation Center at UW-Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Make a list, check it twice: Brown County encourages drivers to pack emergency kit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn on the way in the midst of a busy holiday travel weekend, Brown County officials want you to be prepared. Snow is expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday, with high winds creating blizzard-like conditions. Winter Storm Brooklyn coverage. Brown...
Fox11online.com
St. Vincent De Paul of Green Bay hosts Christmas party for the homeless
DE PERE (WLUK ) -- As people gather for the holidays, St. Vincent De Paul of Green Bay is giving back to those who don't have a place to call home. The organization held its first Christmas party for the homeless in the community. Christmas carols filled the air at...
Fox11online.com
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion prepares for grand opening with fresh snow
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Ariens Nordic Center, southeast of Brillion, is busy making snow. Workers at the park are preparing for cross-country skiing season and their grand opening next month. Atop a small hill at the 200-acre site, one of 14 snow making machines is working overtime. "Mother Nature...
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo prepares for Winter Storm Brooklyn
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- There's lots to do before Winter Storm Brooklyn arrives in Northeast Wisconsin later Wednesday. And preparations are underway at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Carmen Murach shows us how the zoo is getting the animals ready for lots of snow, frigid temperatures and wind. She says most...
Fox11online.com
Handgun fired during Oshkosh disturbance; Two women in custody
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a disturbance that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Police say a handgun was fired. No one was injured. Police say those involved knew each other. Two women are in custody. Police are asking anyone...
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo breaks ground on new snow leopard exhibit and giraffe expansion
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Two NEW Zoo exhibits are getting an upgrade. The zoo broke ground on its animal buildings project Monday. The plans include a new snow leopard enclosure and an addition on the current giraffe building. The new 912-square-foot snow leopard building will replace the old structure, originally built...
