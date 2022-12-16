ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

East Texans sign to play sports at the college level

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day. In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tatum student athletes have honorary signing day

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day is Wednesday, but Tuesday four of Tatum’s student athletes signed in a ceremony. Kerrigan Biggs is a volleyball player and likes her choice of University of Arkansas Monticello. “Very excited. I’m just overjoyed. I have no words right now. I’m proud of...
TATUM, TX
SFA men’s basketball dominate North American Stallions for 7th season win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
LONGVIEW, TX
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX
Man killed in Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA

