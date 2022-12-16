NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.

