Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
East Texans sign to play sports at the college level
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day. In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.
KTRE
Tatum student athletes have honorary signing day
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day is Wednesday, but Tuesday four of Tatum’s student athletes signed in a ceremony. Kerrigan Biggs is a volleyball player and likes her choice of University of Arkansas Monticello. “Very excited. I’m just overjoyed. I have no words right now. I’m proud of...
KTRE
SFA men’s basketball dominate North American Stallions for 7th season win
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.
KTRE
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
KTRE
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
KTRE
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As powerful storms produced tornadoes in East Texas last week, a special device was tracking lightning data from the International Space Station, flying 250 miles overhead. On Tuesday, December 13, a National Weather Service survey determined an EF2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph...
KTRE
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department says they received numerous calls about gunshots in the area of Wilkens and Border streets on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Police went to the scene, as did Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, and they found a man who had been killed...
KTRE
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
KTRE
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
KTRE
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
KTRE
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread Christmas display lights up McGregor in more ways than one
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
Comments / 0